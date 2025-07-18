St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Flags, Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4006271

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: On 7/18/25 at approximately 0719 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville Restaurant and Inn

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Danville Restaurant and Inn

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 7:20 a.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft that occurred overnight at the Danville Restaurant and Inn. The owner reported three flags had been stolen from the front of the inn: a Progress Pride flag, a 6-Color Pride flag, and a Black Lives Matter flag.

The owner reported last seeing the flags at about 9 p.m. Thursday, July 17, and guests seeing them at approximately 11:30 p.m. At about 7 a.m. Friday, the owner noticed they were gone.

A photo of the flags is attached to this release.

This incident has been reported to the Office of the Vermont Attorney General – Bias Incident Coordinator system.

Anyone who has information regarding the theft is asked to contact Trooper Adam Aremburg at 802-748-3111.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Tips may also be submitted online by using the form available at this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VT State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111