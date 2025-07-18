Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Flags, Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006271

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: On 7/18/25 at approximately 0719 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville Restaurant and Inn

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Danville Restaurant and Inn

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At about 7:20 a.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft that occurred overnight at the Danville Restaurant and Inn. The owner reported three flags had been stolen from the front of the inn: a Progress Pride flag, a 6-Color Pride flag, and a Black Lives Matter flag.

 

The owner reported last seeing the flags at about 9 p.m. Thursday, July 17, and guests seeing them at approximately 11:30 p.m. At about 7 a.m. Friday, the owner noticed they were gone.

 

A photo of the flags is attached to this release.

 

This incident has been reported to the Office of the Vermont Attorney General – Bias Incident Coordinator system.

 

Anyone who has information regarding the theft is asked to contact Trooper Adam Aremburg at 802-748-3111.

 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

Tips may also be submitted online by using the form available at this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

 

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VT State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

 

