UPDATE - Derby Barracks / Welfare Check

 

UPDATE: VSP has made contact with Zackery Lapume and are no longer looking for the public’s assistance in the matter. Thank you.

 

 

CASE#: 25A5003939

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/20/25 0102 hours

 

PERSON:  Zackery Lapume

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/20/25 at approximately 0000 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report for a welfare check for Zackery Laplume (1/28/05). Laplume’s current location is unknown, and there is concern for his welfare. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

