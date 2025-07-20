UPDATE - Derby Barracks / Welfare Check
UPDATE: VSP has made contact with Zackery Lapume and are no longer looking for the public’s assistance in the matter. Thank you.
CASE#: 25A5003939
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/20/25 0102 hours
PERSON: Zackery Lapume
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/20/25 at approximately 0000 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report for a welfare check for Zackery Laplume (1/28/05). Laplume’s current location is unknown, and there is concern for his welfare. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881
