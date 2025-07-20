Derby Barracks/ Welfare Check

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A5003939 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford STATION: Derby Barracks CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 7/20/25 0102 hours PERSON: Zackery Lapume AGE: 20 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/20/25 at approximately 0000 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report for a welfare check for Zackery Laplume (1/28/05). Laplume’s current location is unknown, and there is concern for his welfare. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 Trooper Ian Alford Vermont State Police Troop A – Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Rd Derby, VT 05829 Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov (802) 334-8881

