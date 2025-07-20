Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3002771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2025 | 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jackson Cross Road, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION:

  • Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling

  • Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

  • Unlawful Mischief

  • Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Angela J. Walsh                                              

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: Joseph Rivera

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to an active burglary located at a residence on Jackson Cross Rd in Pownal, VT. Troopers arriving on scene observed Angela J. Walsh still at the residence, and through further investigation discovered that Walsh had burglarized the residence while the victim, Joseph Rivera was still present inside. It was discovered that Walsh had further taken property out of the residence that belonged to Rivera. Walsh was subsequently placed under arrest and issued a criminal citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court on 07/21/2025 at 1230 hours, to answer for the charges of Burgluary into an Occupied Dwelling, Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling, Unlawful Mischief, and Petit Larceny.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025 | 1230 hours            

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

 

