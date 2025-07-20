Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Multiple Charges
CASE#: 25B3002771
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/19/2025 | 1230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jackson Cross Road, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION:
- Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling
- Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling
- Unlawful Mischief
- Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Angela J. Walsh
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Joseph Rivera
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to an active burglary located at a residence on Jackson Cross Rd in Pownal, VT. Troopers arriving on scene observed Angela J. Walsh still at the residence, and through further investigation discovered that Walsh had burglarized the residence while the victim, Joseph Rivera was still present inside. It was discovered that Walsh had further taken property out of the residence that belonged to Rivera. Walsh was subsequently placed under arrest and issued a criminal citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court on 07/21/2025 at 1230 hours, to answer for the charges of Burgluary into an Occupied Dwelling, Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling, Unlawful Mischief, and Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025 | 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
