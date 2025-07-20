Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3002771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2025 | 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jackson Cross Road, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION:

Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling

Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

Unlawful Mischief

Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Angela J. Walsh

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Joseph Rivera

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to an active burglary located at a residence on Jackson Cross Rd in Pownal, VT. Troopers arriving on scene observed Angela J. Walsh still at the residence, and through further investigation discovered that Walsh had burglarized the residence while the victim, Joseph Rivera was still present inside. It was discovered that Walsh had further taken property out of the residence that belonged to Rivera. Walsh was subsequently placed under arrest and issued a criminal citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court on 07/21/2025 at 1230 hours, to answer for the charges of Burgluary into an Occupied Dwelling, Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling, Unlawful Mischief, and Petit Larceny.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025 | 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421