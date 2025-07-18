Sikka.ai Wins Prestigious 2025 CloudX Award in Platform-as-a-Service Category

Sikka.ai's 2025 CloudX Award for Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), recognizing and honoring the best in cloud computing and infrastructure products & technologies.

The recognition highlights Sikka.ai’s technical innovation and leadership in AI infrastructure and platform cloud solutions

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sikka.ai , the leading AI infrastructure as a service provider for the $1 trillion retail healthcare industry, today announced it has won the 2025 CloudX Award in the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) category. The CloudX Awards represent the definitive annual recognition program for the cloud industry, celebrating outstanding innovation in cloud technologies, products, and services across more than 14 categories.The award recognizes Sikka.ai's technical innovation and growing influence within the cloud infrastructure ecosystem, specifically highlighting how the company's PaaS capabilities form a critical component of its comprehensive AI infrastructure offering for the retail healthcare sector. Retail healthcare includes dentistry, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, oral surgery, orthodontists and small physician practices. Award winners were selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Cloud Advisory Board based on rigorous criteria, including technical innovation, notable attention and awareness in the cloud industry, and general regard and use by the cloud and infrastructure ecosystem and communities. Other winners in different categories include Snowflake, Neo4j, ScaleOps, Stack Overflow, Red Hat, Hitachi Vantara and more."Cloud computing and infrastructure tools, products, and services showcase the increased scalability and innovation in the massive shift to the cloud that continues to accelerate," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, host of the CloudX conference and the 2025 CloudX Awards. "Sikka.ai's win here at the 2025 CloudX Awards is evidence of their leading role in the ever-expanding cloud marketplace."The recognition underscores Sikka.ai's leadership in AI infrastructure and delivering solutions specifically designed for the retail healthcare industry. The company's award-winning platform serves as a foundational component of its broader AI infrastructure as a service offering, enabling healthcare organizations to seamlessly integrate and deploy AI-powered solutions across 96% of the market.Transforming Software Deployment with AI Innovation“Sikka.ai has launched a no-code platform called SAI for building and deploying fully-integrated applications, just by description, into practices with one click”, said Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO of Sikka.ai. “In addition, we have launched an MCP-compatible Agentic AI framework that enables anyone to build and deploy applications and AI Agents in minutes to hours instead of weeks and months.”Sikka API MCP (Model Context Protocol) is a standard interface layer that transforms Sikka's API endpoints into LLM-ready tools and intents, enabling natural language queries that are mapped to structured API calls. All this is accomplished while keeping the security and compliance standards critical to the industry.This acceleration in deployment speed enables healthcare organizations to respond more quickly to changing business needs and reduces bloat from traditional one-size-fits-all applications.Sikka.ai will be presented with its 2025 CloudX Award during CloudX 2025, taking place September 3-5 in Santa Clara, California, and September 10-12 as a live online event. CloudX 2025 is the premier international cloud and infrastructure conference, featuring over 100 speakers and 50+ global partners from across the industry.The CloudX Awards program continues to set the standard for recognizing excellence in cloud innovation, with this year's winners representing the most impactful solutions driving the industry forward.About Sikka.aiSikka.ai is the leading AI infrastructure as a service provider for retail healthcare, delivering comprehensive platform solutions that enable healthcare organizations to rapidly deploy and scale AI-powered applications. The company's integrated approach, installed in over 45k practices and 180 million patients, combines advanced AI tools, Agentic AI technology, and robust platform-as-a-service capabilities to transform the healthcare sector.About CloudX AwardsThe CloudX Awards are the definitive annual awards for the cloud industry, recognizing outstanding innovation in cloud technologies, products, and services. Winners are selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Cloud Advisory Board based on technical innovation, industry attention, and ecosystem adoption.

