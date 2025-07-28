Sikka.ai Revolutionizes Retail Healthcare Application Development with No-Code Platform and API Model Context Protocol

SAI's no-code/vibe coding platform empowers both technical and non-technical users to rapidly build sophisticated applications, dramatically reducing development time in comparison to traditional methods. The Sikka AI-API Model Context Protocol serves as a standard interface layer that enables the next generation of AI-powered applications.

Sikka.ai introduces Agentic AI solutions that democratize healthcare software development and enable hyper-personalized AI utilization for practice owners.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sikka.ai, a leading AI Infrastructure as a Service platform for the retail healthcare industry, today announced the launch of two transformative products that are reshaping how healthcare applications are built and deployed: SAI (Sikka Artificial Intelligence) , a revolutionary no-code platform, and AI-API Model Context Protocol (MCP) , a framework designed to make healthcare APIs ready for the AI-driven future.Transforming Healthcare Software DevelopmentTraditionally, developers and software companies have relied on Sikka.ai’s pre-existing API endpoints and integrations from their award-winning ONE API platform to create applications that serve retail healthcare practitioners. While this approach has enabled the creation of about 100 valuable healthcare applications, it requires significant technical expertise, programming knowledge and development resources, often limiting innovation to those with extensive coding knowledge. In addition, dentists and veterinarians often complain that the applications are bloated, one-size-fits-all and not hyper-personalized to their needs.Introducing SAI: No-Code Healthcare Application DevelopmentSAI represents a paradigm shift in healthcare software development by democratizing the creation of hyper-targeted applications. This innovative no-code/vibe coding platform empowers both practitioners and developers to rapidly build sophisticated healthcare applications without requiring any coding knowledge, effectively reducing development time from weeks or months to mere days.At the heart of SAI is a custom code generation large language model (LLM) that functions as a virtual full-stack developer, transforming natural language descriptions into fully functional applications. The platform enables users to describe their vision for a healthcare application, and SAI automatically generates the necessary code, user interface, and functionality, plus complete and seamless deployment into the doctor's practice.“SAI pioneers AI-powered workflows for dental practices and developers. It offers effortless operation monitoring through auto-generated apps and streamlines app design with AI, boosting efficiency,” stated Xi Wang, Head of AI at Sikka.ai. “This is the future of dental software—intelligent, automated, and productivity-focused.”For technical users building more complex applications, SAI offers pre-integrated Sikka APIs out of the box, allowing developers to inspect the underlying code, extend functionality, or deploy applications as-is. This hybrid approach ensures that both technical and non-technical users can leverage the platform's capabilities according to their specific needs and expertise levels.“SAI puts the transformative power of AI in the hands of everyone—from the smallest solo practitioner to the largest DSO—empowering them to imagine and build personalized solutions at a speed the dental industry has never seen,” said Andrew Ross, Head of Product Management.Preparing Healthcare APIs for the AI EraAlongside SAI, Sikka.ai is introducing its AI-API Model Context Protocol (MCP), a powerful new framework designed to make the Sikka API ecosystem agentic-compatible and ready for the next generation of AI applications.“We built our AI-API interface with MCP to bridge the gap between traditional REST APIs and the emerging needs of LLM-based agents. Now, developers can build smart assistants and autonomous agents that can talk to the Sikka API just like a human would—but with precision and control,” said Sanjay Rajak, Head of API and Technology.The AI-API MCP serves as a standard interface layer, transforming Sikka.ai's current API endpoints into LLM-ready tools and intents. This transformation enables several key capabilities:- Natural Language Queries: Complex API calls can now be initiated through natural language queries, eliminating the need for users to understand technical API syntax.- Multi-Step Planning: AI agents can leverage the framework to execute complex, multi-step workflows across different healthcare functions.- Real-Time Decision Support: The protocol enables the use of real-time practice data for intelligent decision support, helping healthcare practitioners make more informed decisions.- Broad Interoperability: The framework ensures compatibility with major LLM platforms, including AWS Bedrock, OpenAI, and other leading AI infrastructure providers.This framework takes efficiency and rapid deployment times to the next level by enabling AI agents to autonomously create and launch new applications in a matter of hours.Advancing the Retail Healthcare IndustryThese launches represent Sikka.ai's commitment to advancing the retail healthcare industry through innovative technology solutions. By removing technical barriers and enabling AI-powered applications, the company is empowering healthcare practitioners to focus on what they do best—providing quality patient care—while leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline their operations.“We are in the business of picks and shovels, borrowing from the old gold rush mining analogy. Our AI infrastructure as a service, which has multiple best in category awards, is enabling dozens of AI companies to deploy applications and now agents using our SAI-based no-code/vibe code capability and MCP enabled AI-API v4.” said Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO. “In addition, our 20 years worth of labeled data from dentistry and veterinary is now enabling incredible AI innovations to help optimize the retail healthcare.”The introduction of SAI, the MCP framework and 20 years of labeled data put Sikka.ai at the forefront of the healthcare technology revolution, where artificial intelligence and no-code development are converging to create unprecedented opportunities for innovation in retail healthcare.About Sikka.aiSikka.ai is the leading AI infrastructure as a service provider for retail healthcare, delivering comprehensive platform solutions that enable healthcare organizations to rapidly deploy and scale AI-powered applications. The company's integrated approach, installed in over 45k practices and 180 million patients, combines advanced AI tools, Agentic AI technology, and robust platform-as-a-service capabilities to transform the healthcare sector.

