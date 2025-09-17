Introducing MCP Support Across Sikka.ai's Award-Winning API

The Sikka AI-API Model Context Protocol serves as a standard interface layer that enables the next generation of AI-powered applications.

Sikka.ai enables the entire retail healthcare ecosystem, from Software Developers to DSOs, to develop Agentic AI applications.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 45K practice installations serving 180M patients, Sikka.ai has become the trusted backbone of retail healthcare AI. Until now, connecting intelligent agents to the 2025 CloudX Best Platform as a Service award-winning Sikka ONE API platform required either coding custom workflows or feeding complex API documentation into prompts.The launch of Sikka.ai’s new AI-API MCP Server changes that paradigm. It provides plug-and-play access to unified healthcare endpoints, complete with built-in workflows, error recovery, and natural language execution. Developers and healthcare innovators can now connect their AI agents directly, without needing to write custom code or navigate complex API documents.How It WorksAI agents connect to the Sikka server using a standard MCP client. Once connected, the server provides access to intelligent, single-prompt actions—such as retrieving patient records, appointments, claims, treatment plans, notes, verifying insurance eligibility, analyzing transaction data, and many other data points. By transforming traditional REST API calls into LLM-ready tools and intents, the MCP framework allows natural language queries to power autonomous workflows.Example agent queries include:- “Show all appointments for patient John Doe.”- “Verify insurance coverage for John Doe before scheduling a treatment.”- “Get billing history for patient ID 12345.”- “What was the adjusted production by provider for January 2025?”The MCP server automatically translates these requests into secure API calls via Sikka API v4.When to Use the MCP ServerThe AI-API MCP Server is designed for real-time access and workflow automation, making it ideal for:- Patient Care Coordination – unify patient history across providers.- Revenue Cycle Management – automate claims and payment follow-up.- Practice Optimization – leverage analytics and KPIs to drive growth.For large-scale data processing or historical analytics, customers can continue using Sikka’s direct API endpoints. For custom no-code healthcare applications, Sikka’s SAI platform remains the preferred option.Performance and ScaleBuilt on Sikka’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, the AI-API MCP Server delivers:- Coverage across 45K+ practices and 180M+ patients- 99.9% uptime SLA- Retail healthcare-specific performance optimizations- Support for real-time decision-making and conversational interfacesAvailabilityThe AI-API MCP Server is available immediately to all existing Sikka customers via their API dashboard. New customers can register for an API account and start using it within 24 hours.About Sikka.aiSikka.ai is the leading AI infrastructure as a service provider for retail healthcare, delivering comprehensive platform solutions that enable healthcare organizations to rapidly deploy and scale AI-powered applications. The company's integrated approach, installed in over 45k practices and 180 million patients, combines advanced AI tools, Agentic AI technology, and robust platform-as-a-service capabilities to transform the healthcare sector.

