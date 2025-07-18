COMMISSIONER MILLER CHAMPIONS TEXAS PECAN GROWERS WITH GO TEXAN BOOTH AT 2025 TPGA CONFERENCE

TDA to participate in the 104th Annual Texas Pecan Growers Association Conference



AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) are proud to announce their participation in the 104th Annual Texas Pecan Growers Conference and Trade Show. The show will take place from July 20 to 23, 2025, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center in Denton, Texas.

The conference, hosted by the Texas Pecan Growers Association (TPGA), brings together the state’s foremost pecan producers, researchers, and industry partners to create a strong schedule of educational sessions, networking events, and field visits.

“This conference offers an excellent opportunity for us to connect directly with those who support this industry," said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. "Our goal is to listen, share resources, and reassure Texas pecan producers that TDA supports them, whether in the field, in the market, or at the Capitol.”

Commissioner Miller invites all attendees of the Texas Pecan Growers Association’s Annual Conference to visit the GO TEXAN booth to learn about the GO TEXAN program and the numerous other initiatives offered by TDA for Texas pecan producers, processors, and exporters. TDA staff will be present throughout the conference to share information on grants, disaster relief resources, and support programs for specialty crops.

“Texas has a rich history of pecan production. Our state tree produces our state nut, and pecan pie is rightfully our state dessert," Miller explained. Among the ways TDA actively supports local pecan farmers is by participating in the yearly Texas Pecan Growers Association Conference. Visit us at the GO TEXAN booth to connect one-on-one with TDA representatives and discuss individual farm needs and program alignment.”