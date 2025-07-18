Elite Roofing and Gutters Urges Homeowners and Businesses to Protect Roofs Ahead of Gulf Storm Concerns

Eddie Coleman, General Manager, Elite Roofing and Gutters

PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the summer heat intensifies and a tropical disturbance develops in the Gulf, Elite Roofing and Gutters is urging homeowners and businesses to take immediate action to protect their roofs. Proactive preparation is critical to minimizing damage from both scorching temperatures and the looming threat of hurricane season.The combination of summer heat and intense storms can place strain on roofs. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause materials to warp or crack, while hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall have the potential to exploit even minor vulnerabilities.“Your roof is your first defense against extreme weather,” said Eddie Coleman, General Manager at Elite Roofing and Gutters. “With storms looming, schedule an inspection or repairs now to avoid costly damage.”Steps to Prepare Your Roof for Summer Weather and StormsElite Roofing and Gutters recommends the following steps to ensure rooftops are ready for whatever the season brings:-Schedule a Roof Inspection: Identifying potential weak spots, loose shingles, or worn materials early can prevent minor issues from escalating.-Complete Necessary Repairs: Address any damage, no matter how small, to reinforce your roof against heavy winds and downpours.-Clean Gutters and Drainage Systems: Ensure water can flow freely without clogging, as blocked gutters can lead to leaks and water damage.-Trim Overhanging Branches: Limiting nearby tree branches can prevent debris from falling and damaging the roof during storms.For those living on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Elite Roofing and Gutters also emphasizes the importance of proactive measures, such as securing roofing materials and considering storm-rated upgrades, to enhance resilience.What To Do When the Next Big Storm HitsElite Roofing and Gutters warns against hiring unlicensed roofers after storms. "Mississippi is unfortunately seeing an influx of unlicensed, uninsured, and unqualified roofing companies knocking on doors after storms," warns Eddie Coleman, General Manager of Elite Roofing. "These contractors often fail to meet basic code and industry standards and, in many cases, make damage worse instead of better. Residents need to ensure they are hiring a reputable, licensed, and insured company for their roofing needs."Due to poor workmanship, unlicensed contractors leave many Mississippi residents with additional costs and ongoing problems. These problems can range from subpar work that needs to be redone to legal issues if the contractor is injured on the job. Elite Roofing emphasizes the importance of verifying credentials before hiring a roofing company to combat this problem.To choose the right roofer, Coleman suggests using this simple checklist:Do Your Homework: Research the company. First, check the Mississippi Board of Contractors website ( https://www.msboc.us/ ). Check if the company holds a contractor's license and that the license is valid and up to date. Is the company fully compliant with all state regulations, protecting homeowners and businesses from liability and additional costs?Professional Craftsmanship: Ask about experience with similar projects. Are they held to exacting standards, ensuring quality, durability, and compliance with building codes? Has the company knocking on your door served the state of Mississippi for an extended period, and does the company hold any industry accreditations?About Elite Roofing and GuttersHeadquartered in Pearl, Mississippi, with additional locations in Hattiesburg, Gulfport, and Oxford, Elite Roofing and Gutters (formerly Complete Exteriors) has been redefining roofing excellence since 2007. Focusing on craftsmanship, innovation, and unmatched customer care, the company offers an extensive range of residential, specialty, and commercial roofing services.

