Pinnacle Public Relations Founder Adam Horlock on Schwab Network, Highlights Cracker Barrel’s Brand Identity Challenge

Adam Horlock on Schwab Network's NextGen Investing

Adam Horlock says the Cracker Barrel sell-off and subsequent rebound was about more than changing and unchanging the logo — it's about brand identity.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adam Horlock, Founder and Chief Strategist of Pinnacle Public Relations , was recently featured on the Schwab Network’s NextGen Investing program to share his insights on Cracker Barrel’s recent sell-off, rebound, and the broader implications for brand identity moving forward.The segment, titled “Cracker Barrel’s Bruise or Break: Importance of Brand Identity,” examined the Tennessee-based restaurant chain’s controversial logo update and reversal. While headlines focused on the design change, Horlock pointed out a deeper issue: the company’s failure to align its decisions with customer expectations.“This wasn’t just about changing and unchanging a logo — it was about brand identity,” Horlock explained in the interview. “When a brand makes decisions that appear disconnected from its core audience, it erodes trust. The most successful companies understand that spreadsheets won’t reveal the winning path — customers will.”The Importance of Listening to CustomersHorlock emphasized that one of the biggest lessons for Cracker Barrel, and for any national brand, is the importance of listening to the customer base. While meeting the market's expectations for earnings initially punished Cracker Barrel’s decision, the rebound reflected investors’ recognition that customer loyalty remains the company’s most valuable asset.“Brands too often operate under the illusion that any change is progress,” Horlock added. “But in reality, growth and brand strength come from alignment with the customer. Cracker Barrel’s experience underscores that when companies fail to engage and listen, they risk not only sales but reputation.”A Broader Lesson for Corporate AmericaWith more than 15 years of experience in media relations, brand strategy, and executive leadership, Horlock is no stranger to navigating brand crises. Through his agency, Pinnacle Public Relations, he advises companies nationwide on how to shape public perception, respond to challenges, and create long-term brand resilience.Horlock believes the Cracker Barrel story is not an isolated incident but a cautionary tale for corporate America. “Every brand will face a moment where its decisions are questioned by customers,” he said. “The companies that come out stronger are the ones that view feedback not as a threat but as a roadmap.”National Recognition as a Brand StrategistHorlock’s appearance on Schwab Network solidifies his growing reputation as a national thought leader in branding and public relations. Launching Pinnacle Public Relations in 2022, he has developed winning strategies for new and existing brands, helping companies expand their presence and strengthen their public voice.“Moments of chaos in the media don’t have to break a brand — they can become the catalyst for stronger identity, deeper customer loyalty, and renewed relevance,” Horlock said. “At Pinnacle Public Relations, we help organizations turn those moments into turning points. Our work is about making sure a brand doesn’t just survive scrutiny — it thrives because of it.”Watch the InterviewThe full Schwab Network interview, “Cracker Barrel’s Bruise or Break: Importance of Brand Identity,” featuring Adam Horlock, can be viewed here: https://schwabnetwork.com/video/cracker-barrel-s-cbrl-bruise-or-break-importance-of-brand-identity For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or commentary from Adam Horlock, please contact:

