2nd Chance MS Hosts Seventh Annual 'Party on the Green' Fundraiser

2nd Chance MS Announces Annual Party on the Green Fundraiser

Event to help promote and support adult education and workforce training efforts for lower-income Mississippians across the state

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2nd Chance MS is thrilled to announce the return of its signature fundraiser, the “Party on the Green,” taking place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be hosted at The Isom Place, located at 1003 Jefferson Avenue, on the charming historic square in Oxford, Mississippi.Now celebrating a decade of life-changing work, 2nd Chance MS continues its mission to promote and support adult education and workforce training for lower-income adults in Mississippi. By partnering with the state’s 15 community colleges, the organization funds programs that eliminate barriers for motivated students seeking to earn their High School Equivalency or workforce certifications. Through initiatives like tuition, transportation, and technology assistance, as well as funding for testing, licensing, and supplies, 2nd Chance MS has empowered over 2,500 individuals to pursue education and career success.“We are excited to be holding our seventh annual ‘Party on the Green’ fundraiser again this year in Oxford,” said Zach Scruggs, Executive Director of 2nd Chance MS. “Corporate and individual sponsorships of this event are critical to our ability to continue providing needed support to hardworking lower-income adult students throughout Mississippi. We hope everyone will be able to support us on September 11 so that we can all make this year’s event the best one yet.”The evening promises to be a memorable celebration, featuring live music, exquisite food provided by My Michelle’s, an open bar, and a silent auction brimming with unique and highly sought-after items. All proceeds from the event will go directly toward funding the students and programs supported by 2nd Chance MS.Since its inception, the organization has made a profound impact, helping 1,146 individuals achieve their High School Equivalency, 650 earn Employable Workforce Credentials, and 876 obtain Career Readiness Credentials, giving them the opportunity to step out of poverty and into meaningful careers within Mississippi’s thriving workforce.About 2nd Chance MSFounded in 2015, 2nd Chance MS is dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty by supporting adult education and workforce training programs. Through partnerships with Mississippi’s community colleges, the organization removes financial and logistical barriers, enabling deserving students to achieve their education and career goals.For more information and tickets, please visit: www.2ndChanceMS.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.