Scouted Leadership Luncheon Series Launches in Collaboration with Scout Guide Jackson and Pinnacle Public Relations

Audra Bowman and Adam Horlock of the Scout Guide and Pinnacle Public Relations

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scout Guide Jackson and Pinnacle Public Relations Agency are proud to announce the launch of the Scouted Leadership Luncheon Series, an exclusive, members-only event designed to empower local business owners and entrepreneurs with insights from top industry leaders. The series will kick off with its first luncheon on September 16, 2025, at Georgia Blue in Madison.The inaugural event will feature Adam Horlock, founder of Pinnacle Public Relations Agency, as the keynote speaker. Horlock will present on the critical topic of "Building the Right Brand Story," offering attendees actionable strategies for crafting a compelling narrative to grow their businesses.This premium networking event also includes perks such as free professional headshots for all attendees, as well as giveaways and door prizes. Upcoming dates for the monthly series will be announced soon, making this an ongoing opportunity for members to connect, learn, and thrive.“The Scout Guide Jackson is proud to present the launch of the Scouted Leadership Luncheon Series”, said Audra Bowman, owner of the Scout Guide Jackson. “This is a unique event for the Jackson area and for our Scout Guide members.”“The Scouted Leadership Luncheon Series highlights the exceptional talent, innovation, and opportunities present among Jackson’s business leaders,” said Adam Horlock. “We’re excited to bring together motivated professionals and provide them with the tools and strategies to elevate their brands and businesses.”The Scouted Leadership Luncheon Series is exclusively available to Scout Guide Jackson members. Interested business owners and entrepreneurs are encouraged to become members to gain access to this and other exclusive opportunities.About The Scout Guide Jackson:The Scout Guide of Jackson is a curated network of locally owned businesses that celebrates and supports the thriving entrepreneurial community in Jackson, Mississippi and beyond. By offering exclusive opportunities and fostering meaningful connections, The Scout Guide helps elevate its members and their businesses. The Scout Guide nationally is a 100% woman-founded national franchise that offers an elevated advertising experience to local businesses through printed city guides and on digital channels. The Scout Guide Jackson is owned and operated by Audra Bowman, also the owner and creative director of 47blooms Jewelry About Pinnacle Public Relations Agency:Pinnacle Public Relations Agency is a marketing strategy and communications firm specializing in brand development, public relations, and marketing solutions. In 2022, Adam Horlock launched Pinnacle Public Relations Agency to help companies—from innovative start-ups to established leaders in tech, healthcare, higher education, commercial real estate, and financial services—get heard where it matters most. His team also supports venture capital and crowdfunding campaigns, crafting the stories that drive investor confidence and market momentum.Beyond agency leadership, Horlock is a contributing writer for Entrepreneur and co-founded the Bourbon and Business Podcast© in 2023, blending insightful conversations with a taste for entrepreneurial grit. He is currently writing his first book, The Lies Brands Tell Themselves, and the Truths That Set Them Free©, a candid look at how brands can move past misconceptions and unlock their full potential.

