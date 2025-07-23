Sketch Development Services Announces DevOps Midwest Conference

DevOps Midwest Conference Schedule DevOps Midwest Conference

One-Day Tech Conference for Technical People To Be Hosted at Webster University in September

First and foremost, this is a conference for technical people to share ideas with other thought leaders in the software industry.” — John Krewson, Founder and CEO, Sketch Development Services

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services today announces the upcoming DevOps Midwest conference, which is specifically designed to benefit technical members of the software industry. The conference will be held on Sept. 18, 2025 at Webster University in St. Louis.“We’ve been to plenty of tech conferences without much technical programming,” says John Krewson, Founder and CEO of Sketch. “That’s why we decided to create DevOps Midwest. First and foremost, this is a conference for technical people to share ideas with other thought leaders in the software industry.”The conference will begin with networking over breakfast, followed by brief opening remarks. From there, attendees can choose between two tracks, each with six unique speeches. Both tracks will converge for the lunch keynote, in which Kyle Wilhoit, a leading cyber threat researcher in the United States, will bring attendees up to speed on the rapidly evolving threat landscape.While there’s plenty of in-depth technical programming, there’s also much more to this conference. "Last year’s DevOps Midwest was a reminder that DevOps isn’t just about tooling,” adds Travis Frisinger, Technical Director of AI at 8th Light . “It’s about culture, collaboration, and continuous learning. I was inspired by both the people and the problems being solved."Calvin Horrell, General Manager at Sketch, echoes Frisinger’s thoughts about the caliber of people who have attended past DevOps Midwest conferences: “To me, the best thing about this conference is the community that shows up. We get speakers who are extremely successful product leaders, IT executives, cloud engineers, AI experts, and software developers. Many of the presenters are from outside the Midwest, too, so we’re meeting new people and hearing new ideas.”The speakers will cover a wide range of topics: modernizing legacy code, AI adoption, automation, systems thinking, security, and more. For more information about the conference and the presenters, explore the DevOps Midwest web page ###Sketch Development Services is a US-based software development company . Located in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm provides AI-infused custom software development, management consulting, Atlassian tooling, and cloud services. Sketch’s software consulting clients include multiple members of the Fortune 500, along with SMBs and startups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.