'Pitch, Sketch, Launch' Becomes #1 Amazon Best Seller in Two Categories

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Krewson , Founder and CEO of Sketch Development Services , today announces that his debut book, "Pitch, Sketch, Launch: What Sketch Comedy Can Teach Us About Product Development," is an Amazon Best Seller. A successful launch week following the June 10, 2025, publication propelled the book to #1 Best Seller status in the categories of "Software Development" and "Business Project Management."The book, published by Wren House Press, shares lessons from sketch comedy and shows how they can be applied to an unexpected industry: software development. The ideas in this book hint at the origin story for Krewson's company, Sketch Development Services, a leading software consultancy in St. Louis. Sketch has served a broad range of clients, ranging from startups to multiple Fortune 500 enterprises, and Krewson's book is now receiving praise from technologists and business leaders."Krewson delivers a fresh perspective on how product teams deliver in a way that shares his deep experience yet is profoundly engaging and approachable," says Julia Pitlyk, Director of Marketing Technology at Nestle Health Science. "By drawing parallels between software development and sketch comedy, he reframes how teams work, think, and engage with a completely new–and sometimes surprising–perspective. John's approach is exactly what teams need to be more innovative and collaborative and reach new levels of excellence.""As a tech industry CEO, I know all too well how often development projects end up in a cul-de-sac of despair. I’ve repeatedly turned to John Krewson for help over the last two decades. He’s one of the very few DevOps devotees I’ve met that actually gets it," adds Matthew Harris, CEO of US Cloud. "What a fun read! The metaphor and model, based on the comedy process, turns out to be a remarkably insightful take on the challenges of agile development and how to make it work. This is a must read for any frustrated technology leader or senior software developer in 2025."Krewson says he's glad to finally share these ideas with a broader audience: "This idea has been rolling around in my head for years. We at Sketch Development have shared it with a handful of enterprise executives, software development teams, and product leaders throughout the last decade. With AI changing the way we think about digital products, it felt more relevant than ever. It's exciting to have this opportunity to spread the message to anyone and everyone who might be interested in building better software."The book is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To learn more or make a purchase, visit the "Pitch, Sketch, Launch" landing page ###John Krewson is the Founder and CEO of Sketch Development Services, a custom software development consultancy based in St. Louis, Missouri. Sketch, a two-time member of the Inc. 5000, also provides product management consulting and training inspired by professional sketch comedy production. Since 2015, Sketch and John have helped companies like Mastercard, Nestlé, Centene, and US Bank increase agility and productivity. This work continues today as John and Sketch guide their clients through challenges ranging from cloud optimization to AI adoption. As a keynote speaker, John blends his unique entertainment background of acting and producing (including a brief SNL appearance) with his decades of software product leadership experience to guide audiences toward modern ways of working. To learn more about Sketch Development’s services, visit sketchdev.io.

