John Krewson Announces Debut Book Release

John Krewson, Author of "Pitch, Sketch, Launch"

This book is not just insightful—it’s a breath of fresh air for anyone navigating creativity, teamwork, and innovation in the business world.” — Ghan Mehta, Vice President Strategic Partnerships, Integris Health

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Krewson, Founder and CEO of Sketch Development Services , today releases his debut book , "Pitch, Sketch, Launch: What Sketch Comedy Can Teach Us About Product Development." The book is published by Wren House Press. The St. Louis-based author shares lessons that helped him build a leading software consultancy, and his work has received advance praise from technologists and leaders at global enterprises."In a time where a fresh but practical perspective is needed, this book provides just that," says Cindy Hembrock, Vice President of Product Management at Mastercard. "With an engaging style and loaded with real-world experience, Krewson challenges both the traditional thinking and 'fluff' and outlines a new pattern for success."Kate Horan, Director of Digital Products and Platforms at Eastman, echoes the appreciation for a book that flies in the face of the status quo: "Krewson skillfully navigates the complexity and traps of product management and value creation. He challenges conventional thinking in favor of creativity, teamwork, and true innovation, and it’s mind-opening, motivational, and overall enjoyable to read. Like your favorite film, it’s a book you’ll want to read over and over again and be eager to recommend and discuss with others.""Krewson has a way of making complex ideas easily understandable, and 'Pitch, Sketch, Launch' is no different," adds Mark Brooks, CIO of Reinsurance Group of America, clarifying that this book contains much more than thought experiments to enjoy in the ivory tower. "In it, he offers pragmatic, common-sense insights that have the capacity to generate fast—and tangible—results.""I’m excited to get this book out there. It combines two of my passions: sketch comedy and software development," says Krewson. His company, Sketch Development Services, is so named because of the ideas in this book. "Hopefully readers will agree that those two things have more in common than most people would otherwise imagine."The e-book is available for only $0.99 via Amazon for the first week, starting today, before the price goes up.###John Krewson is the Founder and CEO of Sketch Development Services, a custom software development consultancy based in St. Louis, Missouri. Sketch, a two-time member of the Inc. 5000, also provides product management consulting and training inspired by professional sketch comedy production. Since 2015, Sketch and John have helped companies like Mastercard, Nestlé, Centene, and US Bank increase agility and productivity. This work continues today as John and Sketch guide their clients through challenges ranging from cloud optimization to AI adoption. As a keynote speaker, John blends his unique entertainment background of acting and producing (including a brief SNL appearance) with his decades of software product leadership experience to guide audiences toward modern ways of working. To learn more about Sketch Development’s services, visit sketchdev.io.

