IGY Marinas Appointed Marina Operator at Wynn Al Marjan Island Marina

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGY Marinas is proud to announce it has been appointed as the marina operator for Wynn Al Marjan Island Marina in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. This marks the second IGY Marina destination in the Middle East and underscores the company's commitment to expanding its luxury marina network to key destinations globally.IGY Marinas has been engaged by Wynn Resorts to advise on the marina’s design and development, offering pre-opening advisory services, followed by post-opening management and marketing services. Through strategic collaboration between Wynn Resorts, IGY Marinas, a global leader in premier marina destinations, and Marina Solutions International (MSI), Wynn Al Marjan Island Marina is set to become an iconic yachting destination within the region.Wynn Al Marjan Island will be a premier integrated resort, featuring 1,530 opulent rooms and suites, and a host of entertainment and leisure amenities. IGY Marinas will manage a world-class marina at the resort, designed to accommodate leisure craft and superyachts, offering unparalleled services to guests.Steve English, CEO of IGY Marinas commented: "Our involvement in the Wynn Al Marjan Island project represents a significant milestone for IGY Marinas. We are excited to build on our existing presence in marina management in the Middle East and contribute to the creation of a world-class destination for yachting and gaming enthusiasts".Unrivaled Marina Design & CapacityThe marina basin will feature 101 berths, accommodating yachts up to 85 meters length overall, to ensure optimal berthing for superyachts and luxury vessels. Engineered to the highest international standards, the marina will offer cutting-edge berthing technology, and superior marine services to cater to the growing demand for ultra-luxury waterfront experiences.Marina Solutions International (MSI) has been involved throughout the project since the feasibility stage and designed the 101-berth superyacht marina.James Beaver, Director at Marina Solutions International (MSI) commented: “MSI has been working closely with Wynn Resorts on the Al Marjan Island Marina project since 2022. Our involvement from the start has been to provide an extensive feasibility study for the marina, establish its market position, provide conceptual and detailed marina designs and operational consultancy. We’re delighted that we could support Wynn and assist in the process of selecting a world-class operator in IGY. This marina is a huge opportunity for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to establish itself as a yachting destination. We look forward to the continued development of the marina and, once open, to seeing its success unfold long into the future.”Wynn Resorts’ Vision for Wynn Al Marjan IslandWynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates. Set to open in 2027, the resort will be located 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Wynn Resorts is developing the project in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, creating a new category of luxury in the region. The resort will offer 1,530 rooms and well-appointed suites, as well as 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, a theater, a nightclub, and a beach club adjacent to the Arabian Gulf.In addition, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, private cabanas, and tropical landscaping, a five-star spa, and a salon. The resort will have its own marina with 101 berths to accommodate luxury yachts. The resort will also include a 15,000-square-meter shopping promenade filled with the world’s top luxury boutiques, and a 7,500-square-meter meetings and events center. Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as one of the UAE’s most exciting tourism destinations, known for its stunning coastline, outdoor adventure offerings, and cultural heritage. Building on a track record of remarkable achievements, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) reported in 2024 its strongest year ever, welcoming a record-high 1.28 million overnight arrivals in 2024. This success is a testament to the Emirate’s strategic and sustainable growth vision to attract over 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030.For high-resolution renderings of Wynn Al Marjan Island, please visit the official pressroom:Note: The renderings are available for download upon providing necessary credentials.About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 24 marinas across 14 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world’s largest yachts. IGY’s Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a subsidiary of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with a recreational marine industry leader whose businesses also include Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com IGY Media Contact: PR@IGYMarinas.comAbout Marina Solutions InternationalCreating viable, sustainable and future-proofed marina destinations, for clients all over the world.Marina Solutions International (MSI) provides effective high-quality solutions for marina and waterfront developers and operators all over the world. Our expertise spans the broad spectrum of design, budgeting, construction, waterfront development, branding, marketing and operation of marinas.MSI offers services ranging from feasibility, planning, marina design, financial and market assessments, through procurement, construction support and facility commissioning, brand development, to operational oversight management.Our current project portfolio consists of marina projects throughout Asia, across the Middle East, Africa, Mediterranean, Europe and the UK, the Black Sea, Caribbean, and with previous projects in North America and Latin America. Marinasolutionsintl.com | For press enquiries, contact: charlotteb@marinasolutionsintl.comAbout WYNN RESORTSWynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

