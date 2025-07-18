Maine DOE Update – July 18, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Help Spread the Word to Maine Families: Upcoming EBT Vendor Change and Resulting EBT Outage

On July 27, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office for Family Independence will transition to Fidelity Information Services (FIS) for EBT Card Services. To make this transition, the EBT system will be out of service from 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, through 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 27. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Passing the Torch: Windham Fire Department Empowers the Next Generation at Foster Career and Technical Education Center

The quiet trails of Viles Arboretum in Augusta came alive with conversation and creativity on June 9, 2025, as more than 100 students and families from Maine Connections Academy gathered for the school’s annual Spring Academic Summit. | More

From Screens to Streams: Maine Connections Academy Unites Students for Day of Outdoor Learning

The quiet trails of Viles Arboretum in Augusta came alive with conversation and creativity on June 9, 2025, as more than 100 students and families from Maine Connections Academy gathered for the school’s annual Spring Academic Summit. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Reminder: Register for the Maine DOE 2025 Annual Summit on August 5 and 6; Fees Waived for Identified Schools

Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, which will be held on August 5 and 6 at Thomas College. The two-day event, which costs $250 per person, includes breakfast, lunch, and access to nearly 100 sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Maine DOE is pleased to announce that registration fees will be waived for identified schools for up to $2,500 (the equivalent of 10 staff members) per school. Identified schools are those that have been identified as part of Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS). | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.