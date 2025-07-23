Business Reporter: How AI is Transforming the Fight Against Fraud

A risk management platform that turns transactional data into insights

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy fraud detection systems were built to detect fraud at a time when deepfakes, synthetic identities, and global mule networks were not everyday tools for common criminals. Today’s fraudsters are faster, more sophisticated, and better resourced, using tactics like account takeovers, romance scams, and laundering through networks of fake accounts. Static rules and outdated models simply can’t keep up.In an article published in Business Reporter, Feedzai IQ™, an AI-native risk management platform, discussed how they are helping financial institutions take a proactive stance against crime using advanced AI. By analyzing $8 trillion in transactions annually, Feedzai IQ™ applies real-time behavioral analytics to detect anomalies across all channels. The platform enables a “segment-of-one” approach, profiling each user’s unique patterns, such as mouse movements, device habits, and transaction behaviors, to spot suspicious activity while minimizing disruption for legitimate customers.One of the most serious emerging threats is deepfake technology. It doesn’t just allow criminals to mimic real people, it enables them to create entirely new, synthetic identities, bypassing traditional verification methods altogether. Feedzai’s adaptive AI helps financial institutions respond instantly to these novel threats, evolving alongside fraud tactics in real time.Crucially, these innovations don’t come at the expense of data privacy. Feedzai IQ™, the company’s latest breakthrough, provides real-time network intelligence without relying on personally identifiable information. It aligns with global privacy regulations, including the EU’s GDPR and Saudi Arabia’s SDAIA standards.Feedzai’s commitment to ethical innovation extends beyond its own products. The company developed the TRUST Framework, a set of five foundational principles for building safe, transparent, and effective AI systems. Designed to be used by anyone building AI in high-stakes environments, the TRUST Framework is a practical guide for ensuring responsible AI development across industries.Through its recent acquisition of the Demyst data orchestration platform, Feedzai IQ™ also gives financial institutions seamless access to third-party data. This enables them to turn raw information into actionable insights, enriching their risk models in real time.To learn more about how Feedzai IQ™ powers next-generation fraud detection, read the full article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements for The Guardian and City AM, as well as publishing content across online hubs such as Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany, and Le Figaro. It delivers analysis and insights for the international business community and hosts conferences, debates, and executive summits.About Feedzai IQ™Feedzai IQ™ is a global leader in fraud prevention, providing AI-powered tools to identify fraudulent payment transactions in real time and reduce risk across financial services and e-commerce. The company has a growing presence in the Middle East and supports some of the world’s most trusted financial institutions.

