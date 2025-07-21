ancora Software Expands Healthcare Presence in First Half of 2025 with 24 New Hospital Clients, Including 14 in the UK

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

ancora Software adds 24 hospital clients—14 in the UK—boosting global healthcare growth with its AP automation and IDP technology.

Healthcare organizations are under pressure to do more with less, and our IDP technology empowers them to accelerate AP automation without compromising accuracy or compliance.” — Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, today announced continued momentum in the healthcare sector, adding 24 new hospital clients in the first two quarters of 2025. Of the new implementations, 14 hospitals are based in the United Kingdom, marking significant international expansion and growing adoption of ancora’s Accounts Payable (AP) automation platform.By reducing reliance on manual data entry and time-consuming paper-based processes, ancora is enabling healthcare facilities to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The resulting operational efficiencies directly reduce administrative costs—savings that can be redirected toward clinical services, staffing, and technology that directly benefit patient outcomes.“Our continued success in healthcare is a testament to the power of our solution to solve real operational challenges,” said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software. “Healthcare organizations are under pressure to do more with less, and our IDP technology empowers them to accelerate AP automation without compromising accuracy or compliance.”With seamless integration into finance applications, and procurement platforms, ancora ensures a smoother, more transparent flow of information across departments. This not only improves compliance and audit readiness but also enhances decision-making through faster access to clean, accurate data.ancora’s patented Unassisted and Assisted Machine Learning and AI-powered IDP solution captures, classifies, and extracts data from invoices and other financial documents with minimal manual intervention. Its scalable, secure, and adaptable architecture makes it well-suited for healthcare environments that demand precision, speed, and data integrity.This recent success supports ancora’s broader mission to simplify and accelerate document processing across industries, while delivering measurable return on investment and operational improvements.About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software, Inc. is a pioneer in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), providing AI-driven solutions that automate the capture, classification, and extraction of data from complex business documents. ancora helps organizations increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve accuracy in document-intensive processes such as Accounts Payable, onboarding, and claims processing.To learn more, visit www.ancorasoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.