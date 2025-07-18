Parkwood Home Care Honored with Best Home Care Agency Award 2025

Our team always strives to provide the best senior care possible, and this recognition truly reflects the dedication, skill, and genuine kindness our caregivers bring to their work each day.” — Lorna MacMillan, Parkwood Home Care President

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parkwood Home Care is proud to announce it has been named a recipient of the Best Home Care Agency Award 2025 by Click 360 Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional in-home senior care services across Halifax and surrounding communities.Founded by Lorna MacMillan, Parkwood Home Care has built its reputation on delivering compassionate, personalized care tailored to each client’s unique needs. From hourly companion care to 24-hour live-in support and specialized dementia services, the agency focuses on enhancing the dignity, safety, and well-being of every individual they serve.“We are deeply honored to receive this award,” said Lorna MacMillan, Founder and CEO of Parkwood Home Care. “Our team always strives to provide the best senior care possible, and this recognition truly reflects the dedication, skill, and genuine kindness our caregivers bring to their work each day.”The Best Home Care Agency Award is given annually to outstanding agencies demonstrating excellence in quality of care, operational standards, and community impact within the home care sector. Parkwood Home Care remains dedicated to upholding these high standards and is committed to expanding its services to meet the growing needs of seniors and their families.About Parkwood Home CareParkwood Home Care is a trusted provider of in-home care services in Halifax and surrounding areas. Since its founding, the company has focused on helping seniors live comfortably and safely in their own homes through customized care plans, experienced caregivers, and responsive support. Its comprehensive services include hourly and daily care, 24-hour and live-in care, dementia care, post-surgery recovery assistance, palliative care, and respite services for family caregivers. Parkwood Home Care is committed to delivering care with dignity, respect, and compassion, ensuring every client feels supported in their daily life.For more information about Parkwood Home Care and to learn how they can support your loved ones, please visit www.parkwoodhomecare.com

