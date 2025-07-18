Gordon McKernan Partners with Keyala Cottrell to Give Away 432 Free Backpacks at New Orleans Back-to-School Event

The event will feature 432 backpacks filled with school supplies, food, entertainment and more.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is partnering with New Orleans business owner and influencer Keyala Cottrell for a back-to-school event. The event will provide 432 backpacks filled with school supply kits to elementary and middle school students in the New Orleans area.The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Treme Recreation Community Center, located at 900 N. Villere St. The afternoon will feature free food, face painting, a photo booth, balloon art and additional activities for families. Backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.DJ 6th Sense will provide music, and LaTangela Fay, assistant program director at Cumulus Baton Rouge, will host the event. The event is made possible in part by the generous support of Councilman Freddie King III of District C, who helped secure the venue.“It’s important to us to help ease the burden on families and give local students and families a confident start to the school year,” McKernan said.The event is part of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys ’ continued efforts to support Louisiana communities through local outreach and partnerships.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Suite 15, Metairie, LA 70006, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (504) 800-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

