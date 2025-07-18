Rosec Jewels Announces Limited-Time Offer on Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings

Rosec Jewels Unveils Stunning Lab Grown Diamond Rings Collection – A Perfect Blend of Luxury and Sustainability.

Customers receive 20% off lab-grown diamond engagement rings, free moissanite studs, and a one-year warranty with every order.

This offer reflects our continued commitment to accessible, ethical engagement rings for today’s modern couples” — Ankit Gupta, CEO of Rosec Jewels.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosec Jewels, a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand known for ethical craftsmanship, has announced a new promotion on its lab-grown diamond engagement ring collection . For a limited time, customers will receive 20% off all engagement rings, a free pair of moissanite stud earrings, and a complimentary one-year warranty on every order.This offering comes in response to continued interest from modern shoppers seeking engagement rings that reflect both personal values and long-term durability.Lab-Grown Diamonds: A Responsible Engagement Ring ChoiceRosec Jewels’ lab-grown diamonds are created using advanced technology that mirrors natural diamond formation, resulting in stones that are chemically and optically identical to their mined counterparts. All diamonds are certified for E–F color and VS clarity and are set in hallmarked 10K, 14K, or 18K gold.The engagement ring collection includes:Solitaire and Halo Settings Solitaire engagement rings are among the most timeless and recognizable designs. Each ring features a single lab-grown diamond as the central focus, allowing the clarity and brilliance of the stone to stand out. Rosec Jewels offers solitaires in a variety of shapes, including round, oval, and cushion cuts, paired with sleek or tapered bands.Halo settings surround the center diamond with a ring of smaller accent stones, enhancing the overall sparkle and creating a bold, eye-catching look. This style remains popular among customers who want traditional elegance with added brilliance.Three-Stone and Vintage-Inspired StylesThree-stone rings symbolize a couple’s past, present, and future together. These rings feature a central lab-grown diamond flanked by two smaller stones—often matching diamonds or colored gemstones for contrast and personalization.Vintage-inspired engagement rings are designed with intricate details such as milgrain edging, filigree patterns, or engraved bands. These styles often draw from antique aesthetics while using modern, ethical materials like lab-grown diamonds and certified gold, offering a blend of old-world charm and contemporary craftsmanship.Minimalist and Modern Custom DesignsMinimalist engagement rings appeal to those who prefer subtle sophistication. These designs typically feature clean lines, unembellished bands, and understated diamond settings. They are well-suited for everyday wear and contemporary fashion preferences.Rosec Jewels also offers custom design services, allowing customers to personalize their engagement ring with unique stone combinations, engraving, or design adjustments. These modern custom pieces are crafted with lab-grown diamonds or moissanite and can incorporate birthstones, alternative cuts, or tailored band designs to reflect individual stories and styles.The promotion includes:20% Off All Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement RingsFree Pair of Moissanite Stud Earrings with PurchaseOne-Year Complimentary WarrantyFree Insured Shipping Within the U.S.30-Day Return PolicyFlexible Payment Options via Shop PayThis limited-time offer aims to support individuals and couples looking to mark a meaningful occasion with a piece that aligns with sustainability and transparency.About Rosec JewelsRosec Jewels is a U.S.-based fine jewelry company offering certified lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, and lab-created colored gemstone jewelry. The brand is known for its ethical approach, customizable designs, and commitment to quality. With a 4.7-star rating on TrustPilot and over 10,000 satisfied customers, Rosec Jewels continues to serve a growing audience of value-driven consumers.To view the full engagement ring collection and learn more about the promotion, visit: www.rosecjewels.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.