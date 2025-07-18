Rosec Jewels Launches Seasonal Jewelry Offer Featuring 20% Off, Free Studs, and Added Warranty

Customers receive 20% off sitewide, complimentary moissanite stud earrings, and a free one-year warranty on certified jewelry.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosec Jewels, a fine jewelry brand known for certified lab-grown and moissanite designs, has announced a seasonal promotion offering 20% off all jewelry, along with a free pair of moissanite stud earrings and a one-year complimentary warranty on every purchase. The offer is available for a limited time across the brand’s official website.Offering Value Across Ethical Jewelry CategoriesThe seasonal offer from Rosec Jewels applies to a wide selection of fine jewelry made using certified lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, and lab-created colored gemstones. The brand’s collections are designed to combine timeless aesthetics with ethical sourcing and sustainable practices. The following categories are included in the promotion: Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings and Bands:These rings feature diamonds grown in controlled environments using advanced technology that replicates natural conditions. They are chemically and optically identical to mined diamonds but offer a more sustainable sourcing method. Engagement rings and wedding bands are available in classic solitaire, halo, and vintage styles, all set in hallmarked gold.Moissanite Rings and Earrings:Known for their brilliance and durability, moissanite is a popular alternative to diamonds. Rosec Jewels offers moissanite in both engagement rings and fashion-forward earrings, crafted for customers looking for ethically sourced and cost-conscious options.Lab-Grown Diamond Studs, Necklaces, and Pendants:Lab-grown diamond studs are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, offering everyday elegance and certified clarity. Pendant and necklace designs range from minimalist solitaires to symbolic motifs, all made with conflict-free diamonds and customizable gold settings.Lab-Created Colored Gemstone Jewelry:Featuring vibrant rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and birthstones grown in labs, this collection offers the aesthetic appeal of natural stones while minimizing environmental impact. These gemstones are used across rings, earrings, and necklaces, and are especially popular among customers looking for personalized or zodiac-inspired pieces. Helix Earrings and Everyday Fine Jewelry:Reflecting the rise of curated ear styling, Rosec Jewels' helix earrings are specifically designed for cartilage piercings. Available in both minimalist gold and gemstone-studded variations, they cater to younger audiences seeking fashionable, ethical jewelry. The brand also offers a range of everyday rings, bracelets, and studs that complement casual or formal wear, with sustainable craftsmanship as a consistent focus.Each piece is crafted using certified gemstones and hallmarked gold, with options available in 10K, 14K, and 18K purity levels. Rosec Jewels offers both ready-to-ship and made-to-order formats, accommodating varied customer timelines.The company’s seasonal promotion includes:20% Discount SitewideFree Pair of Moissanite Stud Earrings with Every OrderOne-Year Complimentary WarrantyFree & Insured Shipping Across the U.S.30-Day Return PolicyShop Pay Options for Flexible PaymentsThe offer supports Rosec Jewels’ commitment to making responsible luxury more accessible to modern customers who prioritize both quality and ethics.About Rosec JewelsRosec Jewels is a direct-to-consumer jewelry brand offering a wide selection of lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, and lab-created colored gemstones. With over 10,000 customers served and a 4.7-star rating on TrustPilot, the brand continues to focus on ethical sourcing, certified craftsmanship, and customer-focused service.To explore the full collection and learn more about the current promotion, visit: www.rosecjewels.com

