Millennials Drive Demand for Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings, Reports Rosec Jewels

Millennials are seeking meaningful, modern alternatives—lab-grown engagement rings reflect their values and lifestyle,” — Ankit Gupta, CEO of Rosec Jewels.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosec Jewels, a fine jewelry brand focused on ethical craftsmanship and sustainable materials, has reported a notable rise in demand for lab-grown diamond engagement rings among Millennial customers. In response, the brand has announced a 20% discount on select styles to support the growing interest in environmentally and socially conscious bridal jewelry.Millennials Favor Ethical and Custom Engagement OptionsMillennials—born between 1981 and 1996—are redefining traditional engagement ring preferences. According to internal insights from Rosec Jewels, this generation is prioritizing ethical sourcing, transparency, and personalization when selecting engagement jewelry. As a result, many are choosing lab-grown diamonds over mined stones, valuing both the sustainability and cost-efficiency of these options.What Sets Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings ApartLab-grown diamonds are physically, chemically, and optically identical to natural diamonds, but are created in controlled environments using high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) or chemical vapor deposition (CVD) methods. Rosec Jewels offers certified lab-grown engagement rings with:E–F color and VS clarityClassic styles such as solitaire, halo, three-stone, and vintage-inspired settingsHandcrafted bands in hallmarked 10K, 14K, or 18K goldCustomization options for engraving or stone pairingEach ring is designed to blend timeless symbolism with modern values.As part of a seasonal campaign, Rosec Jewels is offering:20% Off Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement RingsFree Pair of Moissanite Stud Earrings with Every PurchaseOne-Year Complimentary WarrantyFree Insured Shipping Across the U.S.30-Day Return Policy and Flexible Payments via Shop PayThe offer applies to both ready-to-ship trending jewelry and made-to-order pieces and is available exclusively through the brand’s website.About Rosec JewelsRosec Jewels is a direct-to-consumer jewelry brand offering lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, and lab-created colored gemstones, all certified and ethically sourced. With a growing U.S. customer base, a 4.7-star TrustPilot rating, and a focus on sustainability, the brand continues to serve individuals seeking modern fine jewelry rooted in craftsmanship and transparency.To explore the full collection or learn more about the promotion, visit: www.rosecjewels.com

