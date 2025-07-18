NoMa BID Announces F&B Operator at Alethia Tanner Park in First-of-Its-Kind Partnership with Sales Revenue Reinvestment

Tommy's Tacos, a fresh fast-casual Tex-Mex concept, will occupy the custom-built pavilion at 2.5 acre park in Northeast DC

This model is a win-win. It brings quality food to the park, supports a local entrepreneur, and helps fund upkeep of a beloved public space. We’re proud to launch this exemplary partnership in NoMa.” — Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NoMa Business Improvement District ( NoMa BID ) is excited to announce that Tommy’s Tacos, a new fresh, fast-casual food and beverage concept created by acclaimed chef Thomas Stacy, has been selected as the official operator at Alethia Tanner Park When NoMa BID and its sister organization, the NoMa Parks Foundation, partnered with the District government to design and build Alethia Tanner Park, the plans included a purpose-built structure in the southwest corner of the park — designed specifically to host a future food and beverage operator that would bring convenient, healthy dining options to the community. With Tommy’s Tacos, that long-term vision is being realized.Best known as the creator of Reikina which offered a private dining, 10-course tasting menu on Capitol Hill, Chef Stacy is bringing a relaxed, flavor-forward menu of tacos, bowls, and refreshing beverages to one of the most beloved public spaces in the city. Stacy also brings experience as an alum of the Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant Pineapple & Pearls and as the founder of a Tex-Mex fast-casual restaurant that he once operated in Houston, Texas.This exciting addition also represents a first-of-its-kind partnership in D.C. The lease between Tommy’s Tacos and the NoMa BID is structured to allow a portion of each sale to be directly reinvested into the maintenance and operation of Alethia Tanner Park — this means that every taco purchased will help keep the park clean, green, and thriving.Tommy’s Tacos will occupy the custom-built pavilion in the park’s southwest corner at 227 Harry Thomas Way NE. The pavilion space was intentionally designed to house a food service vendor with roughed-in infrastructure currently in place which provides a strong foundation for final buildout. The grand opening is anticipated later this year.About Alethia Tanner ParkOpened in 2020, Alethia Tanner Park (227 Harry Thomas Way NE) is a 2.5-acre green space which serves as a gathering spot for residents, workers, and visitors alike. The park features a playground, dog park, gardens, event lawn with a built-in outdoor movie screen and sound system, and access to the Metropolitan Branch Trail, a popular, paved pedestrian and bicycle trail used by thousands of residents and commuters daily and home to the Metropolitan Branch Trail. When the NoMa BID was working with the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DC DPR) and DGS to create the park, it intentionally had built into the design a free-standing pavilion to be the home of a future food and beverage operator. Alethia Tanner Park is owned by the DC government and maintained and programmed by the NoMa BID. For more information, please visit: www.nomaparks.org About the NoMa BIDThe NoMa Business Improvement District (NoMa BID) is the driving force behind the transformation and vitality of one of D.C.’s most dynamic neighborhoods. The BID is home to one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Washington, DC, and is comprised of more than 27 million square feet of newdevelopment, with more than 13 million additional square feet of mixed used development planned. There are more than 42,000 households within a ½ mile radius of the BID, who are served by the amenities in the commercial core of NoMa. The area is supported by unparalleled public transportation access with two Red Line Metro stations, and VRE, MARC and Amtrak connections at Union Station. The “Walkscore” for the neighborhood is 92, and the neighborhood has 22 LEED-certified and Energy Star buildings. For more information, visit nomabid.org and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and LinkedIn (/noma-business-improvement-district) and like us on Facebook (/NoMaBID).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.