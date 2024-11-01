NoMa BID President Maura Brophy Appointed as New Chair of the DC BID Council

DC’s BIDs shape the neighborhoods that bring vibrancy, community, and economic opportunity to our city.” — Maura Brophy, DC BID Council Chair and President of the NoMa BID

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DC BID Council , an association representing Washington, DC’s 12 business improvement districts (BIDs), is pleased to announce the appointment of Maura Brophy as its new Chair.Brophy succeeds Kenyattah Robinson, who has served as Chair from October 2022 through September 2024 and will continue his role as President and CEO of the Mount Vernon Triangle Community Improvement District in addition to an Ex-Officio role on the DC BID Council’s Executive Committee. Brophy will serve her term while continuing her leadership as President and CEO of the NoMa Business Improvement District (BID).Brophy brings extensive expertise in urban planning, economic development, housing, and transportation policy, equipping her to effectively address the opportunities and challenges of D.C.’s dynamic BID communities. Under her leadership at NoMa BID, the neighborhood has seen impressive accomplishments, including rapid growth, record-low office and residential vacancy rates, and has led the nation in new apartment construction for the past five years. The NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro station, approaching its 20th anniversary in November 2024, has risen from the 19th busiest station in 2020 to the 7th busiest today. As a board member of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation (USRC), Brophy has played a critical role in advancing a historic effort to expand and revitalize the landmark train station serving the nation’s capital. Prior to joining NoMa BID, she managed the transportation portfolio at the Federal City Council, a non-profit focused on enhancing the economic vitality of Washington, D.C. Earlier in her career, she oversaw more than 2,000 multifamily residential units across the Washington Metropolitan area as an asset manager for Community Preservation and Development Corporation (now Enterprise Community Development), a prominent affordable housing non-profit."I am thrilled to take on the role of Chair of the DC BID Council at such an exciting time for our city,” said Brophy. “DC’s BIDs shape the neighborhoods that bring vibrancy, community, and economic opportunity to our city. As place management organizations, BIDs have become indispensable leaders, working hand-in-hand with local stakeholders support the District’s growth and resilience. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Kenyattah Robinson for his dedicated service as Chair. His leadership has been invaluable in advancing the mission of the BID Council and strengthening our impact across the city."“Maura is a highly admired and respected colleague whose presence brings significant added value and elevates every discussion in which she’s involved, and I could not be happier that she is stepping into this position of leadership at such a pivotal time for both the DC BID Council and our city,” said Robinson. “The DC BID Council’s 12 member BIDs stand united behind an ambitious, forward-looking agenda in support of our city’s continued growth. We all look forward to the BID Council supporting inclusive growth across the District while also realizing its own full inherent potential under Maura’s thoughtful and steady leadership.”For more information about the DC BID Council, visit www.dcbidcouncil.org and contact Colleen Hawkinson at colleen@dcbidcouncil.orgAbout the DC BID CouncilThe DC BID Council is an association representing Washington, D.C.’s 12 business improvement districts (BIDs). Since its founding in 2009, the DC BID Council has served as a platform for cooperation on opportunities or challenges that impact all DC BIDs and the entire city. DC’s BIDs operate in some of the most commercially dense areas of the District. Building on a strong foundation of services and programming, BIDs collaborate with public and private partners to cultivate strong and connected communities, improve the public realm, and strengthen and diversify DC’s economy.

