DC's NoMa Neighborhood Decking the Walls With Art This Holiday Season

Nicole Wandera's four-part mural series is based on Langston Hughes poem, The City Multimedia artist Jackie Hoysted new digital art project in the K Street Virtual Gallery celebrates the entertainment legacy of NoMa's historic Uline Arena

Two New Installations Add to NoMa's Extensive Collection of Vibrant Public Art

We’re thrilled to introduce these incredible new public art installations which embody our commitment to creating a neighborhood where art and community flourish.”” — Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, the NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) is swapping traditional holiday decorations for two striking new public art installations that are sure to brighten the neighborhood.The first installation, STUPENDOUS: The Uline Ice Arena, is a dynamic digital light projection featured in the K Street Virtual Gallery, located in the railway underpass between First and Second Streets NE.Created by local multimedia artist Jackie Hoysted, STUPENDOUS celebrates the rich entertainment history of the Uline Arena. Through vivid, stylized depictions of events such as rodeos, circuses, concerts, and synchronized swimming, Hoysted reimagines the variety of activities once held in the iconic space.Notably, the Uline Arena hosted the Beatles' first U.S. concert in 1964, and STUPENDOUS captures the magic and energy of this historic venue.The second installation, a captivating four-part mural series by interdisciplinary DMV artist Nicole Wandera, greets passersby at Second and N Streets NE. Inspired by Langston Hughes’ poem The City, the murals echo the poem’s two stanzas, reflecting the rhythm of urban life. Hughes, a central figure of the Harlem Renaissance, wrote The City to capture the spirit of city life, from its lively mornings to its peaceful evenings.Wandera’s murals bring this vision to life with bold strokes and textured layers, depicting everyday moments in NoMa—from the early morning song of birds to the tranquil end of the day beneath the historic NoMa water tower.“We’re thrilled to introduce these incredible public art installations this holiday season,” said Maura Brophy, President of NoMa BID . “These works not only add beauty to our streetscape, but also celebrate the culture, history, and creativity that make NoMa a special place to be. They embody our commitment to creating a neighborhood where art and community flourish.”Both installations highlight the NoMa BID’s dedication to fostering a vibrant public art scene that celebrates diversity, community, and creativity. Visitors are encouraged to explore these and other public art pieces throughout the neighborhood during the holiday season.For more details on NoMa’s public art initiatives, including hours for the K Street Virtual Gallery, visit www.nomabid.org

