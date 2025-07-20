Hazel Ortega Launches “Manifest University Express” with a Full House of Entrepreneurs focused on Transformative Growth

Hazel Ortega has created a community that embraced her long before the spotlight. Bringing Manifest University Express it was a full-circle moment to empower the very city that shaped her resilience and entrepreneurial vision. Whittier has proven once again to be a hub of Latin entrepreneurial energy. The community showed up strong for Manifest University Express, where Hazel has mentored thousands throughout the years — proving that mindset is the most valuable capital we can invest in. Hazel Ortega’s Manifest University Express was a powerful gathering of empowered entrepreneurs The room was filled to capacity with purpose-driven leaders, creatives, and founders — all seeking alignment, clarity, and real tools to expand their businesses and dreams. Joined by collaborator and transformational speaker Berké Brown, Hazel created a dual-language experience rooted in mindset growth, manifestation practices, and emotional discipline — giving attendees the blueprint to reprogram their lives and scale their personal power Manifest University Express gathered a full house of empowered entrepreneurs, each bringing bold ideas and leaving with renewed strategies and vision to grow their businesses.

A free transformative experience offering tools for manifestation, goal-setting, and personal empowerment to uplift lives and inspire new beginnings.

I shared the tools that helped me change my life and live my dreams.” — Hazel Ortega Psychologist and Author

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This July, Hazel Ortega, renowned behavioral psychologist, bestselling author, and transformational speaker, launched a new and condensed version of her popular personal development platform, Manifest University, now called Manifest University Express. The debut edition of this intensive curse, started as a free event that took place on July 15 in Whittier, California, welcoming a large crowd of community members eager to connect, grow, and gain tools for real-life transformation.Held at Milton Ave, the event was designed to offer a powerful dose of Hazel’s proven guidance, mindset techniques, and manifestation strategies in a compact, two-hour format. Attendees experienced a moving keynote talk by Hazel, who shared her personal journey from extreme poverty and systemic adversity to a life of abundance, success, and social impact. She also taught attendees how to visualize, define, and pursue goals with intention and clarity, turning personal stories into blueprints for transformation.Joined by longtime colleague and thought leader Berké Brown, Hazel offered a bilingual experience rooted in inclusion, empowerment, and practical inspiration. The event was not only a success in terms of attendance but also in the depth of emotional connection, as many longtime followers and friends were present for this pivotal moment.The Manifest University Express event marks another chapter in Hazel’s mission to provide free access to transformational tools, proving that anyone—regardless of background—can take control of their story and unlock new levels of purpose and fulfillment. Through the High Tide Global Foundation, Hazel continues to prioritize education and community empowerment, offering support to underserved populations across the United States and Latin America. Hazel Ortega will host the next edition of Manifest University on August 8 and 9 in Los Angeles. This powerful two-day experience will feature surprise celebrity influencers, along with Hazel and her longtime collaborator Berké Brown as keynote speakers. Registration is now open. The last edition, held in April, was a full success, bringing together entrepreneurs and leaders focused on personal transformation and growth.From a humble upbringing in East Los Angeles to becoming a sought-after voice across two continents, Hazel Ortega’s July agenda has exemplified what it means to manifest, serve, and evolve. Whether on stage, in classrooms, or in prisons—her message remains the same: You are the miracle.

Hazel now dedicates her work to uplifting others through tools for manifestation, goal-setting, and mindset shifts The power to change your life begins with you

