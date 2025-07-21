Business Reporter: Proactive workforce planning

Investing in the agility and resilience of the future STEM workforce

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Timo Lehne, CEO of global STEM workforce consultancy SThree talks about the findings of the company’s recent research regarding how proactive workforce planning and strategic partnerships with educators can help businesses sustain a continuous pipeline of STEM talent. The global STEM sector is facing a persistent and growing skills gap, threatening to stall progress in critical areas like AI, green energy and biotechnology. The research has also shown that even top-performing countries face structural challenges. The UK, for example, ranks eighth globally for its foundational and specialised education but is lagging behind in innovation output.Forward-looking organisations, however, are already shifting their approach. As an international STEM workforce consultancy, SThree is seeing successful companies invest not just in filling vacancies but in building adaptable, future-ready ecosystems. That involves proactive workforce planning, recognising transferable skills and embracing talent from non-traditional backgrounds such as sector switchers and self-taught developers. Industry leaders also take an active part in co-creating the talent pipeline, building strategic partnerships with universities and training providers and supporting non-traditional pathways such as bootcamps and apprenticeships while also adopting skills-based hiring models. To remain competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape, companies must invest in internal upskilling and embrace diversity too. Innovation can only flourish when businesses are built on resilient, agile teams prepared to tackle tomorrow’s challenges.To learn more about how to ensure unbroken access to a pool of STEM talent, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SThreeSThree is a global STEM workforce consultancy, which partners with forward-looking organisations to build the resilient, skilled STEM workforces needed for a business to thrive in a changing world. SThree partners with its clients to shape strategy, build expert teams and deliver end-to-end project solutions through its seven specialist brands. Each brand brings deep sector knowledge to high-demand fields such as life sciences, tech and engineering, energy, digital and creative and financial services.

