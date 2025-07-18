DUI Awareness and its Impact on our Communities Will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, July 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 17, 2025

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Montgomery County Police (MCPD) Sgt. Omar Guerrero; Hector Martinez, participant at the Montgomery County DUI Court Program; and Dr. Luis Aguirre, program manager at the Latino Health Initiative (LHI). The show will air on Friday, July 18 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s special edition of En Sintonía is dedicated to raising awareness about the serious and far-reaching issue of driving under the influence (DUI). The episode aims to educate viewers on the real-life consequences of impaired driving—not only from a legal perspective, but also the emotional, physical, and societal impacts.

The program will feature in-depth conversations with Councilmember Fani-González, a law enforcement representative from MCPD, a health expert from LHI, and a powerful personal testimony from a participant in the Montgomery County DUI Court Program.

By shining a spotlight on DUI awareness, En Sintonía seeks to promote responsible decision-making, support ongoing prevention efforts, and ultimately contribute to safer roads for everyone in our community.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

