Councilmembers Evan Glass and Sidney Katz Introduce the HERO Act

MARYLAND, October 21 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass



New legislation aims to expedite benefits for families of firefighters who make the ultimate sacrifice



Montgomery County Councilmembers Evan Glass and Sidney Katz today introduced the HERO Act to guarantee that when a career firefighter dies in the line of duty, their surviving spouse begins receiving monthly pension payments without delay.

The HERO Act, inspired by the tragic death of Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins in January, closes a gap in the county code and reaffirms Montgomery County’s commitment to supporting the brave firefighters who risk their lives in the line of duty and the families who carry on their legacy.

“When firefighters risk their lives to protect us, we must protect them and their families in return,” said Councilmember Glass. “The HERO Act strengthens our public safety, fixes a critical gap, and honors those who make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Councilmember Katz, chair of the Public Safety Committee, emphasized the importance of acting swiftly to address the issue.

“Our first responders show courage and dedication every day,” said Councilmember Katz. “It’s our responsibility to make sure their families are never left behind. The HERO Act ensures that Montgomery County stands by those who stand for us.”

Lisa Higgins, the widow of Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins, expressed her gratitude for the HERO Act.

“Chris dedicated his life to helping others, never thinking twice about his own safety,” she said. “This bill means that families like mine will not have to face financial hardship while grieving the loss of a loved one. I’m deeply thankful to Councilmembers Glass and Katz for making this a priority.”

Captain Scott Knitter, of the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service and supervisor of Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins, shared the personal impact of the legislation.

“Chris was one of the most dedicated firefighters I’ve ever had the honor to work with. His passing revealed a painful gap that no family should ever have to face. The HERO Act ensures that all families will have the support and security they deserve. It’s a powerful way to honor Chris’s legacy and the service of every firefighter who puts their life on the line.”

# # #