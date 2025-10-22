Council Approves Bill to Deliver Renewable Energy Options and Stabilize Energy Costs Through Community Choice Aggregation

MARYLAND, October 22 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

From the Office of Council President Kate Stewart





The legislation, sponsored by Council President Stewart, will promote and facilitate the use of competitively priced clean and renewable energy to residential and small commercial electric customers









ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 21, 2025—The Montgomery County Council approved legislation today sponsored by Council President Kate Stewart that would establish a community choice aggregator to expand options in Montgomery County for more renewable and more stable energy sources.

“At a time of great changes to federal policy and climate action funding compounded by the uncertainty in energy prices and increased demand, it is vital here in Montgomery County that we move forward with efforts to reach our climate goals and expand options for residents to access renewable, competitively priced electricity,” said Council President Stewart.

The Climate Action Plan identifies CCA, also known as community choice energy, as the most impactful climate action the County can take to help reach its climate goals by 2035. The legislation enables the County to offer more renewable energy options, while delivering stability and competitive pricing to residents.

Specifically, Expedited Bill 27-25 establishes a community choice aggregator, sets forth certain requirements of the community choice aggregator’s operations, and generally amend the law regarding environmental sustainability in electricity supply. The director of the Department of Environmental Protection will supervise all operations and functions of the CCA.

“Community Choice Aggregation will provide Montgomery County residential and small commercial customers an additional electricity option by allowing the County to purchase and offer energy with more renewable content at an affordable price,” said Laurie McGilvray, Takoma Park Mobilization Environment Committee. “It is a great step forward for consumers and renewable energy, especially at a time when electric rates are in flux.”

In 2021, the Maryland General Assembly passed House Bill 768 authorizing Montgomery County to pursue a CCA pilot program. In February 2023, the Council sent a letter to the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) favoring its adoption of framework regulations for a CCA pilot that a PSC workgroup developed with stakeholder and community input. The PSC adopted the framework as the Council requested.

Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Evan Glass, Marilyn Balcombe, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink, Andrew Friedson, Sidney Katz, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Natali Fani-González have cosponsored the legislation. The vote to approve this legislation was unanimous among the Councilmembers present.

# # #