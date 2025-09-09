Construction Corps Provides Emergency Aid and Pro Bono Repairs After Hurricanes Helene and Milton
With a commitment to goodwill and community resilience, Construction Corps:
• Helped four homes entirely free of charge Demolition, mold remediation, and reconstruction was done, for families whose homes were destroyed or
severely damaged.
• Donated and delivered sanitization kits to homeowners in Clearwater Beach dealing with post-storm health hazards.
• Loaned out vital equipment—including air scrubbers, dehumidifiers, sump pumps, fans, and generators—to residents who could not afford inflated
market prices for storm recovery tools.
• Removed debris and damaged furniture from homes free of charge, helping homeowners begin the cleanup process without added stress.
• Conducted a Facebook Live broadcast to alert the community about the arrival of urgently needed generators at a local home supply store. Construction
Corps purchased 8 generators and immediately delivered them to homes in Clearwater where the power had not yet been restored.
“Our company was built on values of integrity, action, and service,” said Serena Lorien, VP of Construction Corps. “In times of crisis, it’s not just about business—it’s about doing what’s right. We’re proud to serve our community when it matters most.”
Construction Corps is a Veteran-Owned, award-winning firm with over 30 years of experience. Known for its elite residential and commercial projects, the company is also deeply committed to social impact and local outreach.
