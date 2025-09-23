Construction Corps Warns Homeowners of $1M Project Scams and Corner-Cutting Contracts

Construction Corps Logo Matt Thompson Serena Lorien Custom New Build

Florida- and California-based contractor warns of rising bait-and-switch tactics in $1M+ projects, urging clients to dig deeper into bids.

We don’t nickel-and-dime people. We build it right, or we don’t build at all.” — Serena Lorien

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a dirty little secret in the construction world: contractors underbidding just to win the job—then make it back by cutting corners or burying clients in change orders once contracted. Construction Corps , a licensed DesignBuild contractor operating in Florida and California, is calling out this common tactic and urging homeowners and commercial clients to look beneath the surface of lowball bids.“Everyone wants the job, so they come in at $750K on a $1 million project—knowing full well it can’t be done for that,” says Matt Thompson , founder and licensed general contractor. “They win with dishonesty and leave the client with two bad options: accept shoddy work or pay more”This “race to the bottom” pricing tactic puts unsuspecting clients at risk. What seems like a competitive quote turns into a budget-busting nightmare once construction begins and the change orders start piling up.“The customer thinks all things are equal—but they’re not,” Matt explains. “One bid might leave out a structural necessity, like plywood under a roof. At Construction Corps, we’d eat that cost if we ever missed it. But others just pass it off to the client and say, ‘That’ll be $15,000 more.’”Construction Corps refuses to engage in these bait-and-switch tactics. Their team takes the time to build honest estimates, not fast guesses—because protecting the client comes first.“We don’t nickel-and-dime people. We build it right, or we don’t build at all,” says Serena Lorien , VP of Construction Corps. “When you go with the lowest bid, you might think you're winning with price—but very often lose with the overall project.”Warning signs of a cut-rate contractor:🚩 Unrealistically low pricing🚩 A reputation for heavy change orders🚩 Missing structural elements or legal requirements in the contract🚩 Sales-focused language, not technical expertiseConstruction Corps is known for:•Permit-ready construction plans (blueprints)•Design and Build services•Full-scale remodels and renovations•Transparency, craftsmanship, and client protectionIf you want a contractor that is fair, plans diligently and delivers what they promise, visit www.constructioncorps.com or call 727-999-1855.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.