Highlighting Veteran-Owned Construction Corps work on key Los Angeles Public Works Project

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 30+ years of experience and a reputation for excellence among high-end and celebrity clients, Construction Corps was awarded and completed a prestigious renovation project at Pershing Square, the iconic Downtown Los Angeles recreational hub. Commissioned by the Department of Recreation & Parks, this project enhanced a space that serves hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.Led by Veteran and master builder Matt Thompson , Construction Corps has long been the go-to firm for A-listers, Emmy and Oscar-winning talent, and industry executives from Disney, Universal, ESPN, and FOX Studios. The company also delivered the stunning train station platform at Descanso Gardens , a major attraction within the 150-acre botanical landmark.Construction Corps operates as a JLA-registered Contractor, licensed to work on all private and public schools throughout the State of Florida, and has executed high-end commercial and residential builds from California to Florida.“Construction Corps is honored to bring lasting value to some of the country’s most beloved public spaces,” said Matt Thompson. “We treat each project—celebrity mansion or public square—with the same level of passion and precision.”With award-winning service, integrity, and technical expertise, Construction Corps continues to raise the bar for modern construction in both public and private sectors.Contact:Construction Corps(727) 999-1855License #CGC1530192

