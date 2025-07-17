Senate Bill 926 Printer's Number 1058
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1058
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
926
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND SAVAL,
JULY 17, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in child custody, further providing
for factors to consider when awarding custody.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5328(a)(14) of Title 23 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, amended April 15, 2024
(P.L.24, No.8) is amended to read:
§ 5328. Factors to consider when awarding custody.
(a) Factors.--In ordering any form of custody, the court
shall determine the best interest of the child by considering
all relevant factors, giving substantial weighted consideration
to the factors specified under paragraphs (1), (2), (2.1) and
(2.2) which affect the safety of the child, including the
following:
* * *
(14) The history of drug or alcohol abuse of a party or
member of a party's household. A party's lawful use of
