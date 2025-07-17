Submit Release
Senate Bill 926 Printer's Number 1058

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1058

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

926

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND SAVAL,

JULY 17, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in child custody, further providing

for factors to consider when awarding custody.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5328(a)(14) of Title 23 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, amended April 15, 2024

(P.L.24, No.8) is amended to read:

§ 5328. Factors to consider when awarding custody.

(a) Factors.--In ordering any form of custody, the court

shall determine the best interest of the child by considering

all relevant factors, giving substantial weighted consideration

to the factors specified under paragraphs (1), (2), (2.1) and

(2.2) which affect the safety of the child, including the

following:

* * *

(14) The history of drug or alcohol abuse of a party or

member of a party's household. A party's lawful use of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

