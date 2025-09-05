Construction Corps Leads Iconic Public Projects from LA to Florida

Construction Corps Logo Matt Thompson Serena Loren Descanso Gardens Train Station area and Platform Deck

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder Matt Thompson ’s 30+ Years of Expertise Breathe New Life into Historic SpacesWith a career spanning over three decades, Matt Thompson, founder of Construction Corps , has helped shape some of the most beloved public landmarks in the country. From high-traffic recreational centers to renowned botanical destinations, his commitment to quality craftsmanship continues to impact millions.One of Thompson’s companies was awarded a prestigious project by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks to assist in the renovation of Pershing Square, a cultural centerpiece in Downtown LA. Visited by hundreds of thousands annually, the park hosts major seasonal events and public gatherings in the heart of the city.Another standout achievement includes a custom-built train station platform at Descanso Gardens, a 150-acre botanical sanctuary that welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests each year. Thompson’s contribution adds both functional value and lasting aesthetic beauty to this cherished California landmark.Matt also worked on a high-end, large-scale renovation for Fox Studios.With licensed operations in both California and Florida, Construction Corps is expanding its reputation for delivering high-impact projects that serve both public and private communities.Contact:Construction Corps PR Team727-999-1855office@constructioncorps.comLicense: CGC1530192

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.