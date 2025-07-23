Success Tutoring expands to the US offering franchise opportunities in Texas

Michael Black, Founder and Global CEO of Success Tutoring, leads the company’s international expansion into the U.S. A Success Tutoring team member conducts a personalised consultation with a student and her parent - highlighting the centre’s commitment to family-focused education.

Australia’s fastest-growing tutoring brand enters the US market, aiming to launch 80 locations across Texas in 5 years.

We’re empowering local entrepreneurs in Texas to deliver world-class tutoring with a proven, high-impact model.” — Michael Black, Founder & Global CEO, Success Tutoring

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success Tutoring , one of Australia’s fastest-growing tutoring franchises, is making a bold move into the US market with the launch of franchise opportunities in Texas . The group’s expansion to the US marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide high-quality, personalised education to students globally.The launch into the US is part of Success Tutoring’s worldwide expansion initiative. Success Tutoring launched into New Zealand earlier this year and is set to expand into Singapore, Canada and the United Kingdom later this year.Success Tutoring has ambitious plans to launch 80 locations across Texas over the next five years, bringing its innovative, student-driven tutoring approach to American families.“We are excited to bring Success Tutoring to the US. We will establish a strong presence in Texas initially and roll out to other states in due course,” Success Tutoring, founder and global CEO, Michael Black said.“We have already started this process with the appointment of Isabelle Domes as the Success Tutoring Growth and Performance Manager for the US.“Based in the US, Domes brings with her a unique understanding of Success Tutoring having worked with the business in Australia prior to moving back to America.“Domes will play a key role in helping to build the brand and franchise operations in the US through meaningful relationships and an in-depth locally focused growth strategy.“We are confident that once Americans experience our unique service and outcomes that our brand will grow very quickly across the US.“Our proven model has transformed education in Australia and we’re confident it will have the same impact in the US.”Franchise opportunities now open in the USStarting July, 2025, Success Tutoring will officially begin accepting franchise enquiries for single-unit and multi-unit operators who want to be part of this exciting expansion.“Our goal is to empower passionate entrepreneurs with a proven, high-growth business model that changes lives through education,” Black added.“We’re looking for driven franchise partners who share our vision and commitment to helping students succeed.”A booming industry with global demandThe education sector is growing rapidly worldwide and Success Tutoring’s student-focused model is now poised to make a significant impact in global markets.“The global tutoring industry is forecast to grow to an estimated AUD 300 billion by 2030, reflecting a rising demand for high-quality, supplementary education,” Black said.Proven success and high profitability“Our system is incredibly successful. Given the unique structure of our franchise model, business owners enjoy high levels of profitability, often from day one, while at the same time delivering superior services and educational outcomes for students,” Black said.“Our results in Australia are impressive and we expect these types of results to be reflected across our international markets.“Last year, 97 percent of our students experienced an improvement in their understanding, use and application of math, 97 percent of students saw improvements in their reading, written and spoken English skills, 70 percent of students improved their overall educational results at school by at leastone grade, 30 percent of students seeking entry into universities achieved an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank of 90 or higher and 98 percent of students reported increased confidence, self- esteem and enjoyment of learning.“Overall, students undertake two hours of tutoring per week as part of their personalised Success Tutoring programs and recommend our services to others. Our repeat business and referred customer acquisition rate is one of the highest in the world.“Our entry into the US market is based on sound results and we look forward to recruiting motivated entrepreneurs to open Success Tutoring franchise businesses across America. We also look forward to helping American families to improve educational outcomes for their children.”About Success TutoringFounded by Michael Black in 2017, Success Tutoring is Australia’s fastest growing education centre with multiple locations and a further 150 cities planned worldwide by 2026. The company offers weekly tutoring sessions in English and math for students aged five to 17, with a school readiness program for kids even younger, and selective school exam preparation tutoring also available. The Success Model not only empowers students to work at their own pace towards progress but also finds success in the social aspect of students coming together and working as a community of students to find motivation, inspiration and a lifelong love of learning.

