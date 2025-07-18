Exciting New Additions Enhance the Reno Experience District (RED)

Reno Experience District Logo Electric Pickle Reno RED

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reno Experience District (RED) is thrilled to introduce a host of new upscale amenities and establishments to its rapidly expanding landscape, further enriching the diverse offerings that shape the vibrant living experience for residents and visitors of all ages.RED is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled apartment living and social club experience that goes above and beyond expectations, catering to both short-term and long-term lodging needs. The Element Hotel and Kasa Archive Reno-Tahoe cater to various durations of stay. In addition, the district's prime location in Midtown is ideal for business owners seeking innovative spaces and services. Alongside the most recent additions of renowned retailers like Hub Coffee Roasters and Heyday Barbershop & Social Club, RED is excited to enhance amenities for its guests.Adding to the exciting array of offerings at RED is the highly anticipated Electric Pickle , a premium entertainment venue set to debut in early 2026. Boasting state-of-the-art pickleball courts, golf simulators, bocce ball facilities, and live music performances, Electric Pickle promises a holistic social and leisure experience for guests. The venue will feature a full-service restaurant with an outdoor dining area, offering a globally inspired menu curated by expert local chefs. From Asian delicacies to Mexican and Italian delights—including sushi, street tacos, and pizzas—the diverse culinary options will be complemented by a wide selection of craft beers, wines, cocktails, and frozen beverages. Electric Pickle aims to be a key destination within the RED, with a focus on upscale dining and a thriving social scene."With a focus on upscale culinary offerings and a dynamic social atmosphere, Electric Pickle is set to become a key highlight and destination within the Reno Experience District," said Robert Cuillard, CCM of the RED.Emphasizing their commitment to diversity and innovation, RED will also welcome the beloved restaurant chain Squeeze In to its ranks as the seventh location in northern Nevada. Known for its award-winning menu featuring breakfast favorites and signature cocktails, Squeeze In will enhance the district’s culinary landscape with its unique but very well known offerings of local award-winning favorites. The new branch of Squeeze In will showcase the quirky brand identity that has made the restaurant a local Truckee, CA icon for over 51 years, including its alien mascot and whimsical, hippie-inspired decor.Country Creamery, renowned for its handcrafted ice cream flavors and dedication to sustainable farming practices, will also join RED coming from Fallon, NV, owned by Kyle and Carly Sipherd. Country Creamery prides itself on using locally sourced cream from Cottonwood Dairy, offering residents and visitors an array of sweet treats and authentic dairy products. With a commitment to quality ingredients, Country Creamery offers a delightful selection of ice cream flavors, including 11 forever flavors and seasonal specialties like Campfire S'more."We are dedicated to providing exceptional experiences for all who visit the RED District, and these new establishments further showcase our commitment to quality, diversity, and innovation," said Robert Cuillard, CCM of the RED.Through these additions, RED continues to solidify its reputation as a vibrant, welcoming, and innovative destination for those seeking an exceptional living and entertainment experience.About the Reno Experience District:Positioned as one of the most significant developments in decades, RED, located on the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street, epitomizes the rejuvenation of Reno's urban space. Complementing a diverse array of offerings, including luxury apartment homes, retail outlets, and a 170-room hotel, RED stands as a testament to the city's commitment to fostering cultural vibrancy and community engagement.

