YEX.io Launches as the Next-Gen Crypto Exchange with Mobile Apps, Futures Trading, and Institutional APIs

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YEX.io, a fully licensed cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched its global platform, delivering a fast, secure, and user-friendly trading experience across web and mobile. Headquartered in Dubai and regulated in both Costa Rica and Panama, YEX is designed for traders at every level—from retail investors to high-frequency institutional players.

The platform is now live, with iOS and Android apps, a robust API suite for algorithmic access, and real-time execution across 200+ trading pairs. YEX.io positions itself as a high-performance exchange offering real liquidity, transparent operations, and institutional-grade architecture.

“Our goal is to eliminate friction from crypto trading and give users a platform they can trust,” said a YEX spokesperson. “Security, speed, and simplicity are non-negotiable.”



📈 Designed for Traders — Powered by Real Tech

YEX.io combines enterprise-grade infrastructure with real trading features tailored for professionals and newcomers alike. Currently live on the platform:

- Spot & Futures Trading

- Margin Trading

- Staking Modules

- Copy Trading

- AI-Powered Trading Strategies

- Full API Suite for HFT and Institutional Access

- Advanced Charting & Real-Time Market Data

💹 Liquidity You Can Trust

YEX.io is committed to honest volume reporting and authentic user growth:

- Over 20,000 active users

- 175+ tokens across 200+ trading pairs

- No wash trading — real transactions only

- Anti-manipulation trade surveillance

- Live trading competitions and fee rebates

- Lightning-fast order execution

🔐 Security-First Architecture

Security is at the core of YEX’s infrastructure:

- 1:1 custody ratio for user funds

- Cold wallet storage for all reserves

- 2FA and passkey support for passwordless account protection

- AES-256 encryption and TLS 1.3

- 24/7 real-time threat monitoring

- External penetration testing and audits



🚀 What’s Coming Next?

While YEX already supports margin, staking, and institutional APIs, upcoming upgrades include:

- Fiat Integration for bank transfers and card payments

- Crypto Bank Payment Cards to spend directly from your wallet

These additions will further bridge the gap between Web3 and everyday finance, expanding YEX’s reach into mainstream adoption.



🚩About YEX.io

"YEX.io" is a global crypto exchange launched in 2025, licensed in Panama and Costa Rica, and operated from Dubai. Built for speed, security, and simplicity, YEX delivers a seamless experience for traders and institutions alike. With live mobile apps, margin support, and real API access, YEX is leading the new wave of digital finance.

Legal Disclaimer:

