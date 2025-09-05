Construction Corps and Matt Thompson’s Companies Repeatedly Honored with Top Service Awards from 2011 to 2024

Construction Corps Logo Matt Thompson Serena Lorien

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a competitive construction industry, one thing has remained constant: the consistent recognition earned by Matt Thompson ’s companies for their commitment to quality, integrity, and exceptional service.In 2024, Construction Corps received the Best of Houzz Service Award, a prestigious accolade presented to top-rated professionals on the Houzz platform. This award follows similar honors received in 2015 and 2022 by Matt Thompson’s prior company, marking nearly a decade of standout performance on the site.Altogether, Matt Thompson’s companies have been repeatedly awarded the Best of Houzz Service Award between 2015 and 2024—a clear reflection of his team's professionalism, responsiveness, and quality workmanship.Even prior to that, Matt’s companies were recognized every year from 2011—until the platform’s sale—with the Angie’s List Super Service Award, another highly selective honor awarded only to companies with consistently exceptional customer reviews and ratings.“These awards aren’t marketing fluff—they’re earned through trust, transparency, and doing things the right way,” said Matt Thompson, founder and GC of Construction Corps. “Whether we’re working on a full-scale remodel or a $1M+ design and build, we treat every client with the same respect and care.”Construction Corps operates in Florida and California as a licensed Design and Build firm providing:• Permit-ready construction plans (blueprints)• Design and Build• Renovations, remodels, and additions• Quality construction grounded in ethics, not sales tactics“We're proud that our clients notice the difference,” said VP Serena Lorien . “These awards reflect our mission to build honestly, communicate clearly, and exceed expectations.”To learn more about Construction Corps or to schedule a consultation, visit www.constructioncorps.com or call 727-999-1855.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.