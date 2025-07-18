Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 18-21) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – No full freeway closures for improvement work are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (July 18-21), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Lane restrictions along Loop 101 in the Northwest Valley and a closure of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard at the Pima Freeway in Scottsdale are planned. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes while the following weekend work is taking place:

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 35th and 59st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (July 19) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely while approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: 51st Avenue closed in both directions near Loop 101 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 21) for bridge work. Westbound Loop 101 frontage road also closed between 35th and 51st avenues.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Price Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (July 20) for widening project. Detour: Consider using the eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Alma School Road.

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 21) for bridge work as part of widening project. Consider alternate routes. Detours: Traffic can use detours along the Loop 101 frontage roads between Raintree Drive and Bell Road. Note: The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Raintree Drive is scheduled to close for two months starting at 11:45 p.m. Sunday (July 20) for reconstruction.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.