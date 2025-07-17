MPD Seeking Suspects in Northeast Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating multiple suspects in an armed carjacking that occurred on Eastern Avenue Northeast.

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, at approximately 3:45 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a parked van, in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects displayed a rifle and demanded the victim to exit the van. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and fled the scene in the victim’s van. The van has been recovered.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25084898