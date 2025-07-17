Premier Moe Calls on Canadian Premiers to Join New West Partnership Trade Agreement

CANADA, July 17 - Released on July 17, 2025

Canada's largest barrier-free interprovincial market with combined GDP of over $818 billion

Today, Premier Scott Moe encouraged all Canadian jurisdictions to join the New West Partnership Trade Agreement (NWPTA). Barrier free internal trade is crucial to creating a competitive and resilient trade environment and the NWPTA is one more way government can prioritize their commitment to a strong domestic economy.

"Joining the New West Partnership is an opportunity for all provinces and territories to work together to strengthen internal trade and to grow Canada's economy," Moe said. "For almost two decades, western provinces have enhanced free flowing trade through the New West Partnership Trade Agreement, fostered strong economic growth and created opportunities for communities and residents."

The NWPTA was established in 2010 by Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia - with Manitoba later joining. Through the NWPTA, member provinces have committed to fully recognize or reconcile rules affecting trade, investment and labour mobility, allowing for Canada's largest barrier-free interprovincial market. It has lower procurement thresholds and fewer exceptions than the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA).

Companies across Saskatchewan have benefitted from the NWPTA, including Crestline, a manufacturing company located in Saskatoon that builds buses for public transit, health care, shuttle, tour and charter industries.

"We commend the Government of Saskatchewan and its partners in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba for their continued leadership in strengthening interprovincial trade," Canada for Crestline President Steve Hoffrogge said. "The modernization of the New West Partnership Trade Agreement reflects a shared commitment to transparency, fairness and reducing barriers to doing business across Western Canada. These steps create a more competitive environment that benefits businesses, workers and consumers alike."

Saskatchewan remains a strong advocate for free and fair trade and has always been a national leader on this front, with some of the fewest exceptions of any province within the CFTA. All Provinces and Territories have committed to reviewing their existing exceptions and reducing these barriers when possible.

The province continues to take part in the Committee on Internal Trade, which includes enhancing the CFTA, reducing regulatory and administrative burdens to interprovincial trade and facilitating labour mobility.

Saskatchewan is co-leading a framework to advance direct-to-consumer (DTC) alcohol sales for Canadian products. On July 8, Saskatchewan agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with nine other jurisdictions committing to support the ability for consumers to order alcoholic beverages directly from producers.

In June, Saskatchewan signed an MOU with Ontario to collaborate on the removal of trade barriers across the two jurisdictions. This includes commitments to facilitate mutual recognition of goods, workers and investment, while strengthening public safety and respecting the integrity and role of Crown corporations.

The NWPTA makes it easier for businesses to expand into other provinces and lowers costs for businesses and taxpayers. It represents Canada's largest barrier-free interprovincial market, with an economic region of over 11 million Canadians and a combined GDP of over $818 billion.

