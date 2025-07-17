Saskatchewan Research Council Adds Full Scale Laser Sorter to Its Mining Industry Services

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 17, 2025

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is well-positioned as a global mineral sorting and separation centre of excellence with the addition of a full-scale laser sorter to the wide array of services it offers to the mining industry.

SRC's Minerals Liberation Sorting Centre is the only third-party, independent testing centre to offer bench-to-pilot scale testing and offers front-to-back solutions for mining industry clients in early exploration, later stage exploration, established mining, and post-mining stages. SRC's sorting centre now offers full production-scale sensor-based sorting services via XRT (X-ray transmission) and laser testing, services that no other independent testing centre in the world can boast.

"With the recent addition of a full-scale laser sorting unit, SRC will further strengthen its capability to run real-world scenario testing and deliver efficient, cost-effective and sustainable sorting solutions to the mining industry in Saskatchewan and beyond," Minister Responsible for SRC Warren Kaeding said.

Sensor-based sorting technologies are widely used in various sectors like recycling and food production, but in the mining industry specifically, it is changing how companies evaluate mine design and economics.

Not only does sensor-based sorting offer improved efficiency, but it can reduce waste, environmental impact and operational costs for a company. Using sensor-based sorting, a mining company can generate waste streams earlier in the process based on mineralogical differences detected by sensors. By removing waste early, particle ore sorting can increase feed grade to the mill, minimize operational footprints, reduce water and energy usage and lower operating costs.

SRC's comprehensive three-stage testing regime assists clients in selecting the most appropriate sensor-based sorting technology, progressing from mineral characterization to targeting and modelling and then to pilot-scale testing. Using this method, SRC has successfully implemented sensor-based sorting solutions for various commodities, leading to significant improvements in efficiency and cost savings.

"We can test all major sorting technologies on the market and have developed custom-made, sensor-based solutions for various applications," President and CEO of SRC Mike Crabtree noted. "Our interdisciplinary team, comprising geologists, mineralogists and engineers, ensures a complete approach to sensor-based sorting technology integration, making it a reliable partner for mining companies looking to adopt these advanced sorting solutions."

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is Canada's second largest research and technology organization. As a catalyst for innovation, SRC focuses on providing leading-edge services and solutions to the agriculture, energy, environment and mining industries with major projects in nuclear and rare earth elements. With a workforce of more than 400 employees and nearly 80 years of applied research and development experience, SRC supports 1,400 clients in more than 15 countries.

For more information about SRC's sorting and separation services, visit src.sk.ca/services/sensor-based-sorting.

View our media kit for photos and video of SRC's Minerals Liberation Sorting Centre.

