Want Summer Adventure? Try the Trout Challenge!

By taking on the Challenge, you can support native trout conservation. From the $25 registration, $23 of that goes directly back into funding trout habitat restoration projects! This is a win-win for angler and trout alike! Idaho has 5 native trout eligible for the Challenge: Redband, Westlslope cutthroat, Yellowstone cutthroat, and Bonneville cutthroat, and Bull trout. But this challenge goes beyond Idaho, you'll need at least 6 species from 4 states to complete the basic achievement level. So you may find yourself targeting Gila Trout in the Southwest, Rainbows in Alaska, Golden Trout in California or a variety of other species across the west!

