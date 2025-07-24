Brook trout removal planned for Binarch Creek in North Idaho to aid native trout
This marks Phase 1 of a larger, collaborative effort between Fish and Game and the U.S. Forest Service. Future phases will include fish stocking, habitat improvements, barrier removals and other restoration work.
While the treatment will temporarily reduce fish numbers in Binarch Creek, it is designed to provide long-term benefits for native trout.
Why remove brook trout?
Brook trout were introduced to Binarch Creek in the 1940s. Over time, they have outcompeted and largely displaced native westslope cutthroat trout throughout the stream.
