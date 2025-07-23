Idaho Fish and Game relocates two yearling moose from Blackfoot

On the morning of July 23, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel were contacted by City of Blackfoot Police Department regarding two yearling moose near a business center in Blackfoot. Idaho Fish and Game with the assistance of City of Blackfoot police officers and animal control personnel were able to tranquilize and relocate both moose.

Both yearlings, one female and one male, had been observed moving in and around parking lots and streets next to Ridley’s Family Markets store, Taco Bell, and other businesses associated with that business center. For the safety of both the moose and the public, the moose were relocated to suitable habitat in a more remote area.

Fish and Game wishes to thank all law enforcement personnel, residents, and business owners who assisted with this moose capture effort.

This event serves as a good reminder that moose can be encountered in unexpected places, not just on the trail or in the backcountry. Though moose can look a little awkward and clumsy, they are quick animals known to charge when people and pets get too close, so always keep your distance. And, if you have concerns or questions about a moose encounter or sighting, please contact Idaho Fish and Game.