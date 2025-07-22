Upcoming Trapper and Wolf Trapper Education classes in the Panhandle Region

Idaho Fish and Game’s Panhandle Region is offering several Trapper and Wolf Trapper Education classes this year. These classes are required for anyone new to trapping and are an excellent way to gain hands-on skills and knowledge before the fall and winter seasons.

