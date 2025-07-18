Perfume Villa Opens at Northpark, Bringing a Full-Service Fragrance Experience to Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfume Villa, a full-service fragrance boutique offering a wide range of designer and value-priced perfumes, will celebrate its grand opening on the upper level of Northpark on July 18. The store is located next to Bath and Body Works, just off Center Court.

Perfume Villa is part of a growing collection of fragrance stores across the Southeast. The Northpark location offers a curated selection of popular brands at every price point, with personalized service to help guests find the perfect fragrance.

“We’re excited to bring our passion for fragrance to Northpark and the Ridgeland community,” said Perfume Villa Owner Bikarjit Singh. “Whether you're shopping for a luxury designer scent or something affordable and unique, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.”

Northpark continues to expand its tenant mix with locally owned and specialty retail, offering guests a dynamic and convenient shopping experience.

“Perfume Villa is a perfect addition to the Northpark family,” said Laura Antoon, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Northpark. “With their experience in the industry and a focus on service and selection, this new boutique brings even more variety to our beauty and personal care offerings.”

For more information about Northpark and upcoming events, visit https://visitnorthpark.com or follow @ShopNorthparkMS on social media.

